The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage

travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
Big Spring seal coat project underway
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Big Spring is alerting drivers to prepare for delays near active work zones as several streets are being seal-coated starting today. Work crews will be seal-coating the following areas: Westover Road Scurry Street Main Street Matthews Avenue Texas Street East 24th Street The City of Big Spring […]
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
cbs7.com
Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
Nine pounds of marijuana found in work zone traffic stop
The driver was pulled over for going 81 in a 60 with workers present in the work zone.
cbs7.com
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Last season's incredible playoff upset gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against. The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school.
cbs7.com
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton not seeking re-election
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Patrick Payton, the current Mayor of the City of Midland, has confirmed that he will not be seeking a second term. Payton unseated incumbent Mayor Jerry Morales in the November 2019 election. City Councilwoman for District 4 Lori Blong tells CBS7 that she has filed to...
Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]
Builder charged with stealing more than 300K after failing to complete new home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland builder was arrested late last month after investigators said he took more than $300,000 from a woman who contracted him to build her dream home- but made little effort to start building for more than a year. Luis Miguel Esquivel, 38, has been charged with Theft of Service of more […]
yourbasin.com
MISD’s first day of school need to know’s
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
One arrested in game room shooting; additional arrests expected
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a game room shooting that happened late Thursday night. Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Around 11:00 p.m. on August 4, deputies were dispatched to the game room at 10561 W University […]
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 349
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a crash on SH 349 in Midland County. Jose Castillo, 55, of Midland was driving a truck tractor south on SH 349. At the same time, James Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, Texas was traveling east in a truck on CR 140 heading towards SH 349.
Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation. According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
OPD cracks down on illegal gambling
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week in connection with an undercover operation aimed at cracking down on illegal gambling. 46-year-old Tuan Nguyen and 43-year-old Thuc Ho have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. According to court documents, in July, investigators with the Odessa Police Department were told about illegal […]
One dead after crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Winkler County on August 2. The incident happened on SH 302 at 2:26 p.m. involving four vehicles. 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene. The rest of the drivers involved in the crash were not injured.
Local bakery has become West Texas staple
A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
Suspect in Sam’s Club stabbing sentenced
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty early this year to stabbing a family as well as a Sam’s Club employee in 2020. Prosecutors said Jose Gomez, 21, attacked the Asian-American family- including two young children in a racially motivated attack at the onset of […]
