New Bedford Opens Cooling Centers, Extends Lifeguard Coverage for Heat Wave

Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
New Bedford Has Official Feast Parking Available This Weekend
Everyone who has been to New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament knows that street parking is difficult bordering on impossible from Thursday through Sunday around Madeira Field, especially during peak feast hours. That's why a few years ago the feast partnered with Joe's Auto Mall to provide premium parking that's affordable and accessible to all feast patrons.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
New Motorcycle Parking Area for New Bedford Portuguese Feast
When New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament returns this weekend, there will be one notable change: the designated motorcycle parking area has a new location. The last feast was in 2019 before the COVID pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. That last feast featured a bit of a controversy as bikers who for years parked their motorcycles in front of the Panthers Club on Madeira Avenue across the street from the main entrance to the feast grounds had to find a new place to park.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
Rochester Waste Plant Catches Fire
ROCHESTER — Rochester firefighters put out a fire in the shredder processer at the Covanta waste to energy plant on Route 28 Thursday night. The Rochester fire department wrote in a statement that crews were called to the plant for a blaze burning trash underneath a broken conveyor belt on Thursday at around 9:40 p.m.
New Grants Could Mean A Lot More Outdoor Dining in Fall River
Love eating outdoors? Feel like there aren't enough restaurants in Fall River that offer it? Well, a new grant could make your next meal in the Spindle City a whole lot better. The City of Fall River has just released new guidelines for outdoor dining and they're making things easier...
The Ultimate Survival Guide for New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament
Hold on to your cuecas. The 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is finally here. For the past three years, I have heard about how exciting the biggest Portuguese feast in the world is, and now I finally get to experience it for myself. It’s safe to say I will...
Dartmouth Awarded $75,000 For Exciting New Pop-Up Space
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced over $16 million in Shared Streets & Spaces grants this week and Dartmouth may have the most exciting plans for its funding. While most cities and towns on the MassDOT's list plan to use the money for crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes, Dartmouth's $75,250...
The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect
To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
A New Bedford Family Saves A Small Beached Shark in the South End [VIDEO]
As Shark Week is coming to a close, there's just enough time to squeeze in one more story. On Saturday, July 30th, right around 2:00 in the afternoon, Mandy Cunha and her 12-year-old son Memphis went to the South End beach to escape the heat that has blanketed the SouthCoast. To their surprise, they weren't the only ones going for a swim.
Fall River’s Chow Mein Sandwich Has a Chop Suey Counterpart in Salem
Fall River’s chow mein sandwich is a legend in these parts, a simple yet effective meal really fills you up without putting a dent in your wallet. It is believed to have been invented sometime in the 1930s or '40s as a way to provide a cheap, hot meal at a time when money was especially tight.
The SouthCoast Is Seeing the Impact of the Significant Drought
It seems like only last week that cold rain was pelting the region, and we wondered if it would be a busy mosquito season. Well, that was then, and this is now. The blisteringly hot and dry summer season has bleached our lawns, wilted flowers, turned some leaves yellow and red before their time, and dried up some otherwise normally wet spots.
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm
When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
Beautiful Diamond Ring Found Near Mattapoisett Playground Raises Questions
A pretty sizable diamond ring was found near the Center School playground in Mattapoisett on Thursday night. A caller to Michael and Maddie this morning wanted to get the word out to as many people as possible. "I found it on one of the tables near the pickleball/tennis courts and...
New Bedford Hound’s Wish Is to Not Grow Old at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wednesday is my favorite day of the week because we get to talk about animals all day long. It's Wet Nose Wednesday, so it's time to shine a spotlight on one lucky animal that is up for adoption in hopes of finding them a forever home. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 gets the opportunity to share their story.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
New Bedford PD Proudly Shows Off Its First Prisoner Transport
In 2022, vehicles are like computers on wheels and police cruisers are no exception. But it wasn’t always that way. The New Bedford Police Department recently shared a photo of the city’s first motorized prisoner transport, illustrating just how far we’ve come over the years. A Special...
Mattapoisett Eagle Scout Hopes to Raise Enough Money for New Dog Park
For the past seven years, 23-year-old Mattapoisett resident Freemin Bauer has been working tirelessly to raise enough money to bring a dog park to his beloved neighborhood. His efforts continue on Aug. 27 when he hosts his annual dog walk-a-thon to raise funds that will help his dream for Mattapoisett become a reality.
