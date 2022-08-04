New Bedford Opens Cooling Centers, Extends Lifeguard Coverage for Heat Wave

To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO