ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Opens Cooling Centers, Extends Lifeguard Coverage for Heat Wave

By Kate Robinson
FUN 107
FUN 107
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fun107.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Has Official Feast Parking Available This Weekend

Everyone who has been to New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament knows that street parking is difficult bordering on impossible from Thursday through Sunday around Madeira Field, especially during peak feast hours. That's why a few years ago the feast partnered with Joe's Auto Mall to provide premium parking that's affordable and accessible to all feast patrons.
FUN 107

New Motorcycle Parking Area for New Bedford Portuguese Feast

When New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament returns this weekend, there will be one notable change: the designated motorcycle parking area has a new location. The last feast was in 2019 before the COVID pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. That last feast featured a bit of a controversy as bikers who for years parked their motorcycles in front of the Panthers Club on Madeira Avenue across the street from the main entrance to the feast grounds had to find a new place to park.
FUN 107

Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot

Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
New Bedford, MA
Cars
FUN 107

Rochester Waste Plant Catches Fire

ROCHESTER — Rochester firefighters put out a fire in the shredder processer at the Covanta waste to energy plant on Route 28 Thursday night. The Rochester fire department wrote in a statement that crews were called to the plant for a blaze burning trash underneath a broken conveyor belt on Thursday at around 9:40 p.m.
FUN 107

Dartmouth Awarded $75,000 For Exciting New Pop-Up Space

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced over $16 million in Shared Streets & Spaces grants this week and Dartmouth may have the most exciting plans for its funding. While most cities and towns on the MassDOT's list plan to use the money for crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes, Dartmouth's $75,250...
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguard#Beaches#Heat Wave#Air Conditioning
FUN 107

The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect

To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday

If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
EXETER, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
FUN 107

The SouthCoast Is Seeing the Impact of the Significant Drought

It seems like only last week that cold rain was pelting the region, and we wondered if it would be a busy mosquito season. Well, that was then, and this is now. The blisteringly hot and dry summer season has bleached our lawns, wilted flowers, turned some leaves yellow and red before their time, and dried up some otherwise normally wet spots.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm

When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy