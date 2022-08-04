Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%.
Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await July CPI Report, Chipmakers Weigh on Nasdaq
Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors look ahead to Wednesday's CPI report, and pressure in the semiconductor sector weighs on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. June's CPI report, a key inflation number, jumped to a fresh, 40-year high, and July's report is expected to burn just as hot. Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, how this week's CPI reading could further impact markets and the Federal Reserve's moves on interest rates, and more.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Tesla's China Business in Focus as Tensions Increase Between Beijing and Washington
Electric vehicle giant Tesla saw a drop in sales of China-made vehicles in July, largely due to a production disruption from the company's ongoing upgrades to its Shanghai factory. The lower figures from the China Passenger Car Association come after Tesla struck new long-term deals last week with two China-based suppliers of battery-materials; however, as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the future for Tesla and U.S. manufacturing in China is becoming increasingly uncertain. Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
