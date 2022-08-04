ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oljato-monument Valley, UT

Goulding’s Trading Post: Much More Than a General Store

By Katerina Papathanasiou
thevalemagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thevalemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah

If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Mossy Cave Trail in Bryce Canyon selected as 2022 Hot Spot

BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Bryce Canyon’s Mossy Cave Trail has been chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Organization. To celebrate, a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 to provide information and service work to reduce the impact humans have on the trail.
BRYCE CANYON, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Oljato-monument Valley, UT
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Utah's treasure hunt is back at it with a kid-friendly version for families

This story is sponsored by Kodiak Cakes. Two years ago, the world remembers business doors closing and staying home for months. But Utahns might remember the $5,000 treasure hunt that took the Wasatch Front by storm. In 2021, the prize money doubled. It was so popular, national news outlets picked up the story, including the New York Post and Fox News.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
KUTV

A new way to thrift shop in Utah

KUTV — The following information was provided by Preloved. Satu and Josef Kujanpää joined Fresh Living to share more information about their business. Satu and Josef are both Finnish. When Satu fell in love with the Finnish thrift stores, she wanted to bring the concept to the States.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
Person
John Wayne
Gephardt Daily

Monsoonal moisture hits northern Utah, expected to return next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Monsoonal moisture hit northern Utah on Saturday and it’s expected to return next week, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall was reported in several areas of northern Utah on Saturday afternoon, leading to a flash-flood advisory...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Ford
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus package would send thousands of dollars to Utah families

photo of money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time paying all your bills right now? As prices continue to rise, are you continually feeling a financial squeeze on your wallet? If so, know that you are not alone. Currently in Utah the cost of living is at least $44,000 per year, but even that amount isn't likely sufficient with inflation. Three United States senators want to help with the Family Security Act. This is a new proposal that would give families with kids under the age of five years old $350 each month per child. For Kids, over the age of five years old, the families would receive $250 each month per child.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy