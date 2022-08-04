Seafood Processors Grant Program Application Deadline Extended In Oregon

According to NASS, Cash rent across the PNW varied this year, while farm real estate value moved higher in all three states. Cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho is estimated at $194 per acre this year, up $14 per acre from 2021. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $262 per acre, up $26.00 per acre from 2021. Non-irrigated cropland rental expense is $65.50 per acre, up $2.50 per acre from last year.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO