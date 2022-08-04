Seafood Processors Grant Program Application Deadline Extended In Oregon

Read on pnwag.net
NASS: Farm Real Estate Value Up Across The PNW
According to NASS, Cash rent across the PNW varied this year, while farm real estate value moved higher in all three states. Cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho is estimated at $194 per acre this year, up $14 per acre from 2021. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $262 per acre, up $26.00 per acre from 2021. Non-irrigated cropland rental expense is $65.50 per acre, up $2.50 per acre from last year.
Idaho Farmers Market Week Runs Through Saturday
Governor Brad Little has proclaimed August 7th-13th, Idaho Farmers Market week. In his announcement, Little said Farmers Markets showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture. Adding these markets continue to play a vital role in the local food supply chain offering locally produced food and ag products such as...
ODOT, Farmers Asking Motorists To Be Cautious During Harvest
Harvest is underway in many corners of the Pacific Northwest, and that will only intensify in the weeks ahead. The Oregon Department of Transportation is partnering with a local grower to increase safety around farm equipment. Brandon Bishop with Ioka Farms in Silverton, OR, spoke to drivers through an ODOT video.
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Willis Encourages Young, Old To Get Involved
The U.S. Grains Council held its 62nd annual Board of Delegates Meeting in California during the final week of July. During the three-day event, Minnesota grain farmer Chad Willis wrapped up his term as Chairman. “Just being able to lead the organization, I guess. The delegates elected me three years...
