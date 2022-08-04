ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jack Deloplaine dead at 68: Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back and two-time Super Bowl champ passes away

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJOi4_0h52tvmn00

SUPER BOWL winning running back Jack Deloplaine has died aged 68.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler was part of the winning teams at Super Bowls XIII and XIV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z82av_0h52tvmn00
Jack Deloplaine has died at the age of 68 Credit: Getty

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Deloplaine earned the nickname 'Hydroplane' for how he ran in wet conditions.

He played running back and special teams for the Steelers, scoring two touchdowns in 40 games played.

Pittsburgh selected him in the sixth round of the 1976 NFL Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwpGN_0h52tvmn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X8Hw_0h52tvmn00

Deloplaine mainly made his mark as a kick and punt returner under special teams coach Chuck Noll.

He returned 18 punts for 157 yards and 19 kickoffs for 422 yards in his rookie season in 1976.

Deloplaine spent four years in the NFL with Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears.

After his NFL career ended in 1979, he was inducted into the Salem University Hall of Fame.

There is also an award named after him given annually to a student who embodies athletic spirit and achievement.

Salem athletic director Alexander Joseph said in a statement: "We are saddened by the news and send the best to his family and friends."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
652K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy