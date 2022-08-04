ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
LAWRENCE, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons

Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
PARKVILLE, MO
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka 501 Schools begin year with Convocation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 Schools started the 2022-2023 school year off with a convocation in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus, Thursday morning. “Convocation was started over seven years ago, but we haven’t had one for three years because of the pandemic. It’s about retired teachers and parents and students cheering people […]
TOPEKA, KS

