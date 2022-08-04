Read on www.kcacsports.com
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
Overland Park teen holds mental health-focused music festival
An Overland Park native is channeling his love for music and personal experience with mental health into a musical festival called the “You Matter Festival."
KVOE
GRANADA THEATRE: Herrera says theater ‘will always have a piece of my heart,’ thanks residents for accepting her
The Emporia Granada Theatre and Director Rebeca Herrera have parted ways. Granada Board President Mike Helbert says the decision comes with opportunities developing for bookings and other events. Herrera, meanwhile, says the decision is bittersweet but the theater “will always have a piece of my heart.” She also credited several...
KCTV 5
Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
Back-to-school: What to expect in the Olathe School District
Back-to-school: Olathe School District begins the 2022-23 year on August 11 with food challenges, safety upgrades, and mental health programs.
Plowboys Barbeque announces closure of Kansas City, Blue Springs restaurants
Plowboys Barbeque announced Tuesday that its restaurant locations in Blue Springs and Kansas City, Missouri will be closing their doors for good starting Aug. 14.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Topeka 501 Schools begin year with Convocation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 Schools started the 2022-2023 school year off with a convocation in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus, Thursday morning. “Convocation was started over seven years ago, but we haven’t had one for three years because of the pandemic. It’s about retired teachers and parents and students cheering people […]
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs
Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested and charged for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
