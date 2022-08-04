Read on www.kcacsports.com
kmuw.org
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Friday/Saturday - Extreme Heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous heat will set in across the area for Friday and Saturday. Widespread 100 degree temperatures and sunshine will be common both days and it will certainly feel hotter with humidity factored in. Please exercise caution if working outdoors and check on those without AC, and don’t forget the pets.
How gas prices have changed in Wichita in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week.
Kansas man killed pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA—A Kansas man died in a pedestrian accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Wichita. An SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman was northbound in the 5800 Block of South Broadway and struck 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita who was pushing a lawn mower, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Investigators...
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KWCH.com
No injuries in plane crash near Stearman Field
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 4 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol provided further information into the crash of a small plane Friday morning, east of Stearman Field in Benton. The KHP said the small single-engine Cessna had just taken off when there was a sudden power loss. The pilot tried to land the plane in a nearby field that was recently plowed and during that landing in the field, the plane overturned.
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas. Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed […]
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
kmuw.org
The Kansas African American Museum announces move
The Kansas African American Museum will move to a larger and more accessible building. The museum, currently located by the Sedgwick County Jail, will move to the former Sunflower Bank building near First and Main. The museum has been interested in moving from the former Calvary Baptist Church in recent...
Wichita police identify man crossing Broadway with lawnmower who was fatally hit by SUV
The wreck happened at 10:18 p.m. near 58th and Broadway.
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Kansas Highway Patrol inspects school buses
The Kansas Highway Patrol was busy on Thursday morning inspecting school buses in preparation for classes.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Kansas mother’s promise to her war-injured son on life support comes true
He was killed while serving in Iraq, now the state is honoring him.
KAKE TV
When will Topgolf open? Here's a bird's-eye view of the construction progress
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's exciting for sure. I think it'll bring a lot of fun times over here and everything," said Kinley Swenson. The view from Swenson's apartment near Greenwich and K96 is much different than it used to be. Giant poles now tower over her at what will soon be Wichita's first ever Topgolf.
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
