Winfield, KS

Salina Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Friday/Saturday - Extreme Heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous heat will set in across the area for Friday and Saturday. Widespread 100 degree temperatures and sunshine will be common both days and it will certainly feel hotter with humidity factored in. Please exercise caution if working outdoors and check on those without AC, and don’t forget the pets.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man killed pushing lawnmower across street

WICHITA—A Kansas man died in a pedestrian accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Wichita. An SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman was northbound in the 5800 Block of South Broadway and struck 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita who was pushing a lawn mower, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Investigators...
WICHITA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
Jamie Adams
KWCH.com

No injuries in plane crash near Stearman Field

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 4 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol provided further information into the crash of a small plane Friday morning, east of Stearman Field in Benton. The KHP said the small single-engine Cessna had just taken off when there was a sudden power loss. The pilot tried to land the plane in a nearby field that was recently plowed and during that landing in the field, the plane overturned.
BENTON, KS
KSN News

Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

The Kansas African American Museum announces move

The Kansas African American Museum will move to a larger and more accessible building. The museum, currently located by the Sedgwick County Jail, will move to the former Sunflower Bank building near First and Main. The museum has been interested in moving from the former Calvary Baptist Church in recent...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
