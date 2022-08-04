Read on www.kcacsports.com
Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
West Virginia man found and arrested after stabbing incident
On Friday, August 5, Curtis McGhee, Jr. was arrested in Moundsville and taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for McGhee on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island. McGhee was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. Stay with 7News […]
WDTV
Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
KAKE TV
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
