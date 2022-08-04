ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year

The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
GLEN DALE, WV
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Legacy Kansas open by reservation only

The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Laura Moreno
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man found and arrested after stabbing incident

On Friday, August 5, Curtis McGhee, Jr. was arrested in Moundsville and taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for McGhee on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island. McGhee was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. Stay with 7News […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.
FAIRMONT, WV
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel

It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS

