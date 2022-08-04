ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fascinating time-lapse footage captures never-before-seen view of the fiery aftermath from a collision between two stars

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fascinating time-lapse footage has captured a never-before-seen view of the fiery aftermath from a collision between two stars.

For the first time, scientists recorded millimetre-wavelength light from the merger of at least one neutron star with another star, which left behind one of the most luminous afterglows on record.

The light travelled some 6 to 9 billion light-years across the Universe and was picked up by the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in Chile.

Led by Northwestern University and Radboud University in the Netherlands, the team also confirmed this flash as one of the most energetic short-duration gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) ever observed.

The data could help scientists learn more about these extreme events, and the effect they have on the space around them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGLzC_0h52p1js00
Stellar event: Fascinating time-lapse footage has captured a never-before-seen view of the fiery aftermath caused by the collision of two stars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAYuC_0h52p1js00
For the first time, scientists recorded millimetre-wavelength light from the merger of at least one neutron star with another star, which left behind one of the most luminous afterglows on record
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DURET_0h52p1js00
The light travelled some 6 to 9 billion light-years across the Universe and was picked up by the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in Chile. Pictured is an artist's impression of the merger between a neutron star and another star

Gamma-ray bursts are the most violent explosions in the universe

Gamma ray bursts (GRBs), energetic jets of gamma rays that come from black holes, can be created in two different ways – resulting in long or short GRBs.

They are created from some of the most violent deaths in the Universe.

Long GRBs last about a minute, and scientists think they are produced by supernovae: when the core of a massive star collapses to become a black hole.

Short GRBs last a second and are produced when two neutron stars merge.

'This short gamma-ray burst was the first time we tried to observe such an event with ALMA,' said Northwestern's Wen-fai Fong, principal investigator of the ALMA program.

'Afterglows for short bursts are very difficult to come by, so it was spectacular to catch this event shining so brightly. '

Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful known explosions in the Universe.

In just 10 seconds, they can emit more energy than a star the size of our sun gives off in 10 billion years.

Long GRBs last about a minute, and scientists think they are produced by supernovae: when the core of a massive star collapses to become a black hole.

Short GRBs last a second and are usually produced when two neutron stars merge.

They are also important because it is in explosions like these that elements heavier than iron are forged and ejected throughout space.

'These explosions take place in distant galaxies which means the light from them can be quite faint for our telescopes on Earth,' said astrophysicist Tanmoy Laskar, of Radboud University in the Netherlands.

'Before ALMA, millimeter telescopes were not sensitive enough to detect these afterglows.'

Located in the high-altitude Atacama Desert in Chile, the ALMA array comprises 66 radio telescopes, making it the largest radio telescope in the world.

Laskar added: 'ALMA's unparalleled sensitivity allowed us to pinpoint the location of the GRB in that field with more precision, and it turned out to be in another faint galaxy, which is further away.

'That, in turn, means that this short-duration gamma-ray burst is even more powerful than we first thought, making it one of the most luminous and energetic on record.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCyyx_0h52p1js00
Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful known explosions in the Universe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZaNC_0h52p1js00
In just 10 seconds, they can emit more energy than a star the size of our sun gives off in 10 billion years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uwDw_0h52p1js00
GRBs are also important because it is in explosions like these that elements heavier than iron are forged and ejected throughout space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBVwh_0h52p1js00
Located in the high-altitude Atacama Desert in Chile, the ALMA array comprises 66 radio telescopes, making it the largest radio telescope in the world

Fong said: 'After many years observing these bursts, this surprising discovery opens up a new area of study, as it motivates us to observe many more of these with ALMA and other telescope arrays in the future.'

Last year, a massive gamma-ray blast more than a billion light-years from Earth was revealed to be the largest explosion in the Universe ever detected and recorded by astronomers.

The explosive event was the death of a star and the start of its transformation into a black hole, according to experts from the German Electron Synchrotron in Hamburg.

This was a massive gamma-ray burst, made up of a combination of bright X-ray and gamma-ray flashes observed in the sky, emitted by distant extragalactic sources.

It was detected by space-based Fermi and Swift telescopes, with support from the Earth-based High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S) telescope in Namibia.

The new research has been accepted into The Astrophysical Journal Letters, and is available on arXiv.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT GAMMA RADIATION?

Gamma rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation (EMR), similar to X-rays, that are emitted from the excited nucleus of an atom.

All EMR takes the form of a stream of photons, massless particles each travelling in a wave-like pattern and moving at the speed of light.

Each photon contains a certain amount - a package or bundle - of energy, and all EMR consists of these photons.

Gamma-ray photons have the highest energy in the EMR spectrum and their waves have the shortest wavelength.

Scientists measure the energy of photons in electron volts (ev). X-ray photons have energies in the range 100 ev to 100,000 ev (or 100 kev). Gamma-ray photons generally have energies greater than 100 kev.

For comparison, the ultraviolet radiation that causes your skin to tan or burn has energy that falls in the range from a few electron volts to about 100 eV.

The high energy of gamma rays mean they can pass through many kinds of materials, including human tissue.

Very dense materials, such as lead, are commonly used as shielding to slow or stop gamma rays.

Gamma radiation is released from many of the radioisotopes found in the natural radiation decay series of uranium, thorium and actinium.

It also emitted by the naturally occurring radioisotopes potassium-40 and carbon-14.

These are found in all rocks and soil and even in our food and water.

Artificial sources of gamma radiation are produced in fission in nuclear reactors, high energy physics experiments, nuclear explosions and accidents.

Huge bursts of gamma rays have been detected out in the universe and are though to come from black holes that form when stars explode or when two neutron stars collide.

Comments / 8

Lord's Knight
2d ago

If captain James T. Kirk was around he could take the USS Enterprise and get real live views of this and help whatever civilization there! 🚀

Reply
2
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
2d ago

That’s amazing…but when are we going to see pictures of the pimples on Uranus…?????!!!!!!

Reply
4
Willard Ra
3d ago

well this is cool but this happened billions of years ago the light just reached us now

Reply
4
Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope

President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Ultraviolet Radiation#Neutron Stars#Earth#Northwestern University#Radboud University
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Interesting Engineering

11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A

NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

526K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy