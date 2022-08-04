As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO