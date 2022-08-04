Read on bostonagentmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Boston Globe
Developer aims to build a skyscraper near North Station
Newton-based developer is floating a 700-foot office tower on Causeway Street; some neighbors worry it’s too tall. Newton-based real estate firm The RMR Group is planning its first foray into Boston development with what would be one of the city’s tallest buildings: a 700-foot office and hotel tower on a plot of land near North Station.
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
baystatebanner.com
People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges
“We have to look at it from not only the student and the family, but also the staff so that our classrooms are staffed properly.”. The MBTA’s announcement that it will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days coincides with the first day of school for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 1, forcing many students to shift the way they get to school.
QCC Recognized as Massachusetts' Best Community College
WORCESTER - Quinsigamond Community College was ranked the best community college in Massachusetts in 2022 by Intelligent.com, an online source for program rankings and higher education planning. The research ranks college programs based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation. QCC was also ranked the eighth best online university...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Dorchester Reporter
Savin Hill Park: A monument to civic persistence
Last Sunday (July 31), dozens gathered atop Savin Hill to hear more about the history of the park and the Neponset band of the Massachusett tribe that lived hereabouts before European settlers arrived in 1630. The event, sponsored by the Dorchester Historical Society and the Columbia-Savin Hill Civic Association, featured remarks by Thomas Green, a Bay State native and descendant of the Massachusett tribe, who also led a blessing ceremony. Bill Walczak, a longtime Savin Hill resident and a Reporter columnist, also spoke. Following are excerpts from what he had to say:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgbh.org
How will sports betting work in Massachusetts?
Sports fans across Massachusetts are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams and players after the recent passage of a sports betting bill. The bill is still sitting with Gov. Charlie Baker, but experts predict Massachusetts residents could be placing bets as soon as the Super Bowl. David...
This Massachusetts City Ranked Top 10 Nationwide in Money Management Skills
Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income to debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
Here’s how local politicians are reacting to the Orange Line shutdown
Leaders say they are happy for upgrades to the T but frustrated that it came to a shutdown of the whole line. After postponing a month-long shutdown of part of the Orange Line late last week, the MBTA announced Wednesday that it is shutting down the entire line for a month to perform upgrades, leaving riders who rely on the line confused and frustrated.
WCVB
Mass. club to host one of the fastest growing sports in the world
BOSTON — It seems like everyone is playing pickleball these days, from that friendly game at the park down the street to the intense competition on the courts at the Boston Pickleball Classic. "There's kind of a lack of tournaments around New England, so it's nice to see this,"...
Comments / 0