Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living

Read on jackfmcasper.com
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates’ support. “I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent,” State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
Poll: What Are The Best And Worst Things About Life In Wyoming?
If you are reading this poll, the odds are that you live in Wyoming. Like any place, the Cowboy State has its ups and downs. It's certainly a beautiful place. If you like outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing, you are in the right place. We have our crimes,...
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Tara Nethercott An Insider? Yes- Thank Heavens
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Senator Dan Dockstader pulled out of the race for secretary of State and gave his support to Senator Tara Nethercott, the other candidate, Representative Chuck Gray referred to them as “insiders.” Since that time Representative Gray has continued to apply this reference to Senator Nethercott publicly and now in his mailers.
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
mybighornbasin.com
Plan for the Upcoming Hunting Season in Wyoming with Local Hunter Education Classes
For those planning to hunt this fall, Wyoming Game and Fish would like to remind folks that now is a good time to sign up for hunter education classes. “If you’re a new hunter, the summer is a good time to take a hunter education course,” Janet Milek, Game and Fish Casper Region public information specialist says. “The major purpose of hunter education is to promote safe and ethical hunting while teaching skills to prevent hunting and firearm-related accidents. In addition, the course enhances knowledge about the tradition of hunting, wildlife identification, and focuses on hunting responsibilities too.”
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Wyoming Ranchers & Landowners Rewarded for Wildlife Stewardship
The USDA recently announced a new Big Game Conservation Partnership guided by listening sessions with local ranchers and partners to invest in private working lands across the state of Wyoming, according to a written statement from farmers.gov. The USDA is contributing an initial $15 million for stewardship actions in Fremont,...
107.9 Jack FM
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://jackfmcasper.com
Comments / 0