ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia loses first female senior officer in Ukraine as lieutenant colonel is hit by missile strike on her car

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The first female Russian senior officer has been killed amid bitter fighting in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's forces suffer a series of humiliating setbacks.

Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The mother-of-two, who has been granted the posthumous Hero of Russia honor, was a colonel in the forces of Russian puppet state Donetsk People's Republic, where she commanded a rocket artillery division deployed against Ukraine.

She becomes one of the latest Russian high-ranking officers to be killed in Ukraine amid the Russian president's brutal on-going invasion of the country, that has seen Ukrainian forces put up fierce defence of their country.

Kachura is the 97th known colonel to have been killed in Putin's war in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvaRU_0h52gNki00
Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tgVI_0h52gNki00
The mother-of-two, who has been granted the posthumous Hero of Russia honor, was a colonel in the forces of Russian puppet state Donetsk People's Republic, where she commanded a rocket artillery division deployed against Ukraine

Putin granted Kachura the posthumous Hero of Russia honour - the Kremlin's highest award - 'for her courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty'.

Margarita Simonyan, the head of the sanctioned RT network, said: 'Legendary Korsa died in Horlivka... May she rest in peace…

'The Chief [Putin] awarded Korsa the title of Hero of Russia. That's how it's supposed to be. These are our common heroes.'

Kachura was a career police investigator rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel before switching to the forces of Putin-backed separatists.

She served in the 3rd separate motorised rifle brigade Berkut of the 1st Army Corps of the DPR, and commanded a Grad MLRS division in Horlivka. There were 140 gunners under her command.

The mother-of-two had been wounded several times in previous attacks. She had held the rank of colonel in the DPR forces since 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZuuP_0h52gNki00
Putin granted Kachura the posthumous Hero of Russia honour - the Kremlin's highest award - 'for her courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty'

Last year, Ukraine sentenced Kachura to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for 'participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organisation'.

She was head of the powerlifting federation of Horlivka, and an honorary citizen of the city, which was twinned with Barnsley in England.

Mayor of Horlivka Ivan Prikhodko said: 'A brave and wise woman who was there from the start of the People's Militia of the DPR has tragically died.

'Olga Kachura, victorious and unshakable Korsa.'

Kochura's death comes after the first female Russian solider killed in Ukraine was buried last month.

Corporal Anastasia Savitskaya, 35, a married mother-of-two said to be a 'real hero', was buried on July 13 in her native Volgograd, a city on southwest Russia.

'The deceased became the first servicewoman who died during the special military operation,' said Alexander Strukov, the local veterans' leader.

A friend of Savitskaya said: 'She had dreamed of serving in the army since childhood, and signed a contract at the age of 18.' Going to war in Ukraine 'was her choice,' they said.

Her bereft husband - a former soldier, not named - said at her funeral: 'How will I carry on living now? Why did I let you go there? Beloved, beautiful, best.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUIL9_0h52gNki00
Corporal Anastasia Savitskaya, 35, a married mother-of-two said to be a 'real hero', was buried today in her native Volgograd, a city on southwest Russia. Pictured: Savitskaya is seen in a photograph during her funeral last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcUDm_0h52gNki00
Pictured: Russian soldiers guard Corporal Anastasia Savitskaya's coffin at her funeral last month

Unlike some Western countries it remains rare for Russian servicewomen to go to war. Ukraine, for example, has seen several female soldiers join the fighting.

A eulogy at the woman's funeral said: 'A female warrior has always been an exception to the rule. But Anastasia, having mastered the 'home' front, went without fear to a dangerous special operation, accomplishing a double feat.'

Meanwhile Putin has this week also lost two more colonels in his Russian forces, the latest proof of the devastating toll his high ranks have suffered.

Paratrooper Lt Colonel Ivan Pozdeev served in the Kutuzov Airborne Assault brigade in Ulyanovsk.

Acting Head of Komi Republic Vladimir Uyba said he 'died as a hero during the special war operation in Ukraine'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ell3N_0h52gNki00
Paratrooper Lt Colonel Ivan Pozdeev died whilst serving in the Kutuzov Airborne Assault brigade in Ulyanovsk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jpvc_0h52gNki00
Lt Colonel Denis Sorokin, killed in Ukraine, with his wife

Russia has sought to obscure the number of high-ranking deaths in Ukraine.

It also came to light that Lt Col Denis Sorokin, a married father of two, died near Melitopol earlier in the war.

He was commander of an assault battalion, also awarded the Hero of Russia posthumously.

A dozen generals have been killed in the war.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian hypersonic missile expert is detained on suspicion of handing secrets to foreign nations as Putin's 'paranoia' sparks 'witch hunt'

A leading Russian hypersonic missile expert has been detained on suspicion of high treason. Professor Alexander Shiplyuk, 55, was held in a swoop by the FSB counter-intelligence agency in Novosibirsk, Siberia where he heads the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. The respected academic is the latest to be held...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The CIA is shifting its focus to China because of its threat towards Taiwan and US-based espionage campaigns - a year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan

A year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the CIA is quietly pivoting its focus towards China, alarmed by its aggression towards Taiwan and spying activities around the world. Although officials say they will continue to prioritize fighting terrorists - and cite the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Lieutenant Colonel#Colonels#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin
Daily Mail

Russian forces are using deadly butterfly mines in Donbas that maim children who mistake them for toys, Britain’s MoD warns

Putin's forces are laying 'indiscriminate' butterfly landmines that children could confuse for toys in eastern Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has warned. Anti-personnel PFM-1 mines deployed in the Soviet Afghan War are thought to have 'maimed high numbers of children who mistook them for toys', the British MoD stated in its daily bulletin on the conflict.
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan causes an ongoing Chinese tantrum in the Taiwan Strait

The recent visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, lasted just 24 hours. But it vividly highlighted both China’s heavy-handed reaction, including continuing military drills around Taiwan days after her departure, and how the Taiwan Strait is a geopolitical fault-line between the China and the rest of the world. At its narrowest, the Taiwan Strait is a 130-kilometre-wide channel of water separating the People’s Republic of China from the island of Taiwan. But the divide between Taiwan and China is more than geographic. For more than half a century, the Taiwan Strait...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz accuses 'cheese eating surrender monkeys' in the White House of making the world less safe by failing to stand up to Chinese threats to Nancy Pelosi during Taiwan visit

Sen. Ted Cruz lambasted the Biden administration as 'cheese eating surrender monkeys' on Friday for failing to stand up more vigorously to China when a former editor for its state media called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane to be shot down when she visited Taiwan. He said the White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Military police launch probe after soldier who won Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for lobbing Taliban grenade out of ditch was accused of inventing bravery tale before he sold medals for £140,000

Military police have launched an investigation after a soldier awarded a bravery medal was accused of inventing his claim that he threw back a Taliban bomb. Ex-Rifles sergeant Deacon Cutterham, 38, from Bristol, was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross in 2012, after he claimed he picked up a Taliban grenade and hurled it out of the ditch moments before it exploded - saving the lives of his fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Trump drops strongest hint YET of potential 2024 presidential run as he says 'the time is coming' while blasting Biden on botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and claiming US 'has lost everything'

Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan while dropping his strongest hint yet that of a potential 2024 presidential bid. The former president told fellow Republicans 'the time is coming' for him to make a formal announcement about his next bid for the White House. Trump said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Shelling 'seriously damages' occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant as head of UN watchdog warns there is a 'very real risk' of new Chernobyl disaster

There is a 'very real risk of a nuclear disaster' after military strikes damaged parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in echoes of the Chernobyl catastrophe, the UN's nuclear watchdog said Saturday. Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the attacks, which forced one of the plant's reactors to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

526K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy