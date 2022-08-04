ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Have You Been To The Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

By Dan Patrick
KICKS 105
KICKS 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kicks105.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Corpus Christi, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Food & Drinks
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?

Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?

Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City

NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

The new MAGA video going viral. Mothers Against Greg Abbott

They say nothing happens in Texas politics, till it does. Till you piss off the Texas Women! And now we are ready to fight! Mothers Against Greg Abbott. Former President Donald Trump made the MAGA acronym famous when he used Make America Great Again as his campaign slogan when running for President in 2016.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Burger#Whataburger#Food Prices#Food Poisoning#Food Drink#Texans
The Daily South

Parker McCollum on Growing Up in Texas and His Family's Influence on His Career

Parker McCollum spent childhood summers working on his grandfather's ranch and listening to classic country music. He started writing songs with the guidance of his older brother and played his first gig at 16-years-old, but it wasn't until he moved to Austin, Texas, that he knew that he had found his calling as an artist. On this episode, Parker talks about his mother's cooking, his commitment to writing songs that stand the test of time, his sold out Houston Rodeo show, and the first time he heard George Strait sing Amarillo By Morning.
CONROE, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy