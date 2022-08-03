Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the summer encore of the Met Opera’s “La Bohéme” (from the 2017/2018 season) on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Puccini’s timeless love story, which includes some of the composer’s most beloved music, has moved generations of opera lovers since its 1896 world premiere. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is the fragile seamstress Mimì, who instantly falls in love with the passionate poet Rodolfo, sung by tenor Michael Fabiano. Soprano Susanna Phillips and baritone Lucas Meachem trade both spars and kisses as the on-again-off-again lovers Musetta and Marcello, with bass Matthew Rose and baritone Alexey Lavrov rounding out the rambunctious bunch of bohemian friends. Marco Armiliato conducts Franco Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging.

“La Bohéme” from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

This post Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘La Bohéme’ on Aug. 6 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .