ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘La Bohéme’ on Aug. 6

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the summer encore of the Met Opera’s “La Bohéme” (from the 2017/2018 season) on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s643V_0h52bY2Q00
Puccini’s timeless love story, which includes some of the composer’s most beloved music, has moved generations of opera lovers since its 1896 world premiere. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is the fragile seamstress Mimì, who instantly falls in love with the passionate poet Rodolfo, sung by tenor Michael Fabiano.

Puccini’s timeless love story, which includes some of the composer’s most beloved music, has moved generations of opera lovers since its 1896 world premiere. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is the fragile seamstress Mimì, who instantly falls in love with the passionate poet Rodolfo, sung by tenor Michael Fabiano. Soprano Susanna Phillips and baritone Lucas Meachem trade both spars and kisses as the on-again-off-again lovers Musetta and Marcello, with bass Matthew Rose and baritone Alexey Lavrov rounding out the rambunctious bunch of bohemian friends. Marco Armiliato conducts Franco Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging.

“La Bohéme” from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpbH2_0h52bY2Q00
Paid Political Ad

This post Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘La Bohéme’ on Aug. 6 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents Songbirds on Tour Concert Aug. 14

Sedona News – Celebrate the Nation’s best female songwriters with “Songbirds on Tour” live on stage on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. “Songbirds” features the Nation’s best Female Songwriters in a Nashville style round-robin format, now on tour! Why only women? [...] This post Film Festival presents Songbirds on Tour Concert Aug. 14 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Black’ encore Aug. 12-18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Ladies in Black” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Adapted from the bestselling novel by Madeleine St John and directed by Academy Award-nominated director Bruce Beresford, “Ladies in Black” is an alluring and tender-hearted comedy [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Black’ encore Aug. 12-18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hello, My Name is Doris’ encore Aug. 12-17

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Hello, My Name is Doris” showing Aug. 12-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. She’s not ready to act her age. Doris Miller (Academy Award-winner Sally Field) is a shy, eccentric 60-something woman, living alone following the [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hello, My Name is Doris’ encore Aug. 12-17 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Free Puppies!’ premiere Aug. 12-18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Free Puppies!” showing Aug. 12-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Millions of rescue dogs from the rural South have been transported to new homes thanks to the tireless efforts of a grassroots network of dog rescuers. When Hurricane [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Free Puppies!’ premiere Aug. 12-18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Aug. 12-18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Marcel the shell with Shoes On” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a worldwide audience sensation after premiering at prestigious film festivals around the globe to rave audience and [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Aug. 12-18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Holographic Reality

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Akashic records, The Pleiades, Jesus, Mohammed, solar flares, the Schumann resonance, me and you, spirituality, love (yes, love too), the fifth dimension, ascension, death, enlightenment, ignorance … same, same just different: ideas that attempt to make the inexplicable explicable.  We want our truths to be true. That’s the way we humans [...] This post Holographic Reality originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘I Love My Dad’ premiere Aug. 5-11

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the thrilling comedy “I Love My Dad” showing Aug. 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Inspired by writer, director and star James Morosini’s true life experience, “I Love My Dad” follows Chuck (Patton Oswalt), a hopelessly estranged [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘I Love My Dad’ premiere Aug. 5-11 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Finding Your Feet’ encore Aug. 5-11

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Finding Your Feet” showing Aug. 5-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “Finding Your Feet” features an award-winning all-star cast, including Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, David Hayman, John Sessions and Joanna Lumley. Sometimes you need a [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Finding Your Feet’ encore Aug. 5-11 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franco Zeffirelli
Person
Sonya Yoncheva
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: August 12-18, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for in-person services [...] This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: August 12-18, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings

… I never tire of looking at creatures with wings, the way they takeoff, fly and land … I sometimes dream of flying and not in my sailplanes or motorglider … I have developed very good sculling techniques to propel myself … like a swimmer in water but now the air behaves in the same [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor

… it was wonderful to be back on the lake this morning … something special is brought back into the soul. The water level is down almost 20′ from my last visit in early July and the propeller was exploring forgotten contours of the lake bed whilst we plied shallow waters of a diminished lake. [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Met Opera#Encore#The Metropolitan Opera#Boh#Performing#Musical Theater#Sedona News#The Met Opera
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Enedina the Saker Falcon

… Enedina has arrived and this weekend I got to help Michele out at The Hummingbird festival and held Enedina and helped introduce her to the attendees of the festival. She is only three months old and tomorrow she begins her training so that she can join the flying team of International Raptor and Falconry Center. [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Enedina the Saker Falcon originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Musician Christy Fisher Finalist for ISSA Awards

Verde Valley News – Local musician Christy Fisher will walk the red carpet on August 6, 2022 at the Sandy Springs Convention Center in Atlanta, GA for the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) awards ceremony. Fisher is a finalist for two awards to be presented at the ceremony: Female Album of the Year for her 2021 release Mixed Signals and Female Single of the Year for “I Don’t Want To Love You (But I Do).”
JEROME, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Library Endowment Grants $24,500 to the Library

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library received a check for $24,500 from Arizona Community Foundation (ACF). In presenting the check, Glenn Wike, Chief of Staff/Senior Vice President, Community Investment at ACF thanked the library “for the important service you provide to the community.” Camp Verde Library Endowment (CVLE) President, Ambie Charles and board [...] This post Camp Verde Library Endowment Grants $24,500 to the Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Sedona.Biz

Return of The Renegades

Sedona News – After a pandemic-era break of over 2 years, the Sedona Renegades are back in the saddle! The local artist group is pleased to announce its Summer 2022 Art Exhibit at the Sedona Arts Center. Running from July 31 through August 28, 2022, this show features some of the area’s most gifted and [...] This post Return of The Renegades originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Special Beauty While They Are In Flight

… our friends with wings display a wonderful beauty when they are perched and waiting for a reason to fly, but the true beauty occurs when they leave the perch and enter flight. They have complete control over each flight feather as well as their ability to shape the airfoil of their wings. Each flight [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Special Beauty While They Are In Flight originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Get On With It!

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Life offers an infinite supply of grand and glorious adventures. Humans pursue anything and everything in their search for happiness and inner peace, calling their pursuit material or spiritual, religious or worldly, work or play, peace or violence. In truth, it is simply what we say it is.  Whatever path we [...] This post Get On With It! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
303
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy