Sergio Aguero calls Arsenal dark horses for the Premier League title after he hails the 'great project' under Mikel Arteta... as he heralds Man City new boy Julian Alvarez as 'world-class'

By Luke Bissett For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Sergio Aguero has claimed that Arsenal are dark horses for the Premier League title this season, while he expects Liverpool and former side Manchester City to battle it out once again.

The Gunners dramatically missed out on a spot in the Champions League last term, but expectations are high ahead of their opening day clash with Crystal Palace on Friday.

The north London side have made some impressive additions this summer, including Aguero's former City team-mate Gabriel Jesus for £45million, while they also won all of their matches in pre season.

Arsenal are unbeaten in pre season and lifted the Emirates Cup after a 6-0 victory over Sevilla
The Argentinian striker has claimed that Arsenal are dark horses for the Premier League title

Aguero worked under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during his time at the Etihad, and the former striker has high expectations for the Gunners this campaign.

Speaking to Stake.com, Stake ambassador Aguero said: 'My candidates are Manchester City, which I think can repeat, Liverpool, Chelsea and I add Arsenal, which has strengthened very well and has had great games in the pre-season.

'Everything will be very even, as it has been happening, but we will have to be attentive to Arsenal's performance, which has put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think that this year they will give people something to talk about.'

Aguero worked under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left centre) during his time at the Etihad

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old has also tipped fellow Argentinian Julian Alvarez to be a roaring success at his old club Manchester City.

The Citizens signed the 22-year-old from River Plate in a deal worth £14million and the forward has already hit the ground running for Pep Guardiola's side.

Alvarez looked bright for City during their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield as he netted the Citizens' only goal of the game.

Manchester City signing Julian Alvarez scored in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool

The impressive performance came as no surprise to Aguero, who tips a bright future for Alvarez at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero said: 'Julian has all the conditions to succeed at City. He has already shown it in the two games he played in which he even scored a goal and against Liverpool no less.

'He is a quiet boy who seems shy but when it comes to training and going out to compete, he is one of the best. He works very hard, he gives everything and doesn't stop running. He is a locomotive and very eager to grow.

'The advice is to be himself. Let him listen and try to absorb all the teachings. With that and his ability, he will be able to compete at the best level.'

