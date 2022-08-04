ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mikel Arteta admits that Amazon's All or Nothing cameras were sometimes a 'distraction' last season as Arsenal missed out on the top four... but he wanted to show 'how much we care and love the club' in new documentary

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mikel Arteta admits that having documentary cameras follow Arsenal around last season was sometimes a distraction.

The first three episodes of Amazon Prime's All or Nothing series focusing on the Gunners were released today.

The documentary provides insight into a turbulent campaign at the Emirates Stadium which included the emergence of exciting young talent, the unceremonious departure of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal ultimately failing to finish in the top four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIAAf_0h52b6eZ00
Mikel Arteta admits that having cameras follow Arsenal around was sometimes distracting 

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's season opener against Crystal Palace, Arteta revealed his thoughts on the series.

'The distraction, or attraction, was last year having them here every single day,' he said. 'We tried to work together to make sure that whatever is produced is the reality of how this football club is run.

'The passion of its people, the aims and responsibilities we all have to make it work, how much we care and love the club and how much we want to bring enjoyment to our people.'

Arteta acts as the central protagonist in the documentary, which revolves around the manager much more than in previous editions that have covered Manchester City and Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdOg1_0h52b6eZ00
Arteta was speaking at his press conference before Arsenal's season opener at Crystal Palace

His often rather quirky coaching methods come to the fore, including playing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' from speakers in a training session before Arsenal face Liverpool to help his players get used to the noise of the Kop.

The Gunners went on to lose 4-0 to the Reds, with the video clip leading to Arteta being ridiculed on social media.

'What on earth is Arteta doing?' Arsenal fan Piers Morgan tweeted. 'This is insane… and guess what, we lost 4-0.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYTSV_0h52b6eZ00
The series shows Arteta playing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in training before a game at Liverpool

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor was similarly perplexed by the video and slammed the Spaniard for his approach.

'That is the most pathetic thing I've seen and if I was on that pitch training I think you'd be laughing with your team-mates,' he told talkSPORT.

'It's ridiculous and the players are not going to be on board with that. These players are international players that have played in big atmospheres. I'm baffled.

'When they play in the Europa League and they play Fenerbahce away, is he gonna get flares for the training ground and drums? Honestly, it's ridiculous.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'are considering offering Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita in a swap deal for Marcelo Brozovic' to try and tempt Inter Milan to sell star midfielder

Liverpool are giving consideration to offering Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita to Inter Milan in a bid to land Marcelo Brozovic, according to reports. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently short in midfield after Thiago Alcantara became the latest player to suffer an injury during the 2-2 draw with Fulham. Alex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves enter talks with Barcelona over move for talented midfielder Nico Gonzalez with Spanish side willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old as they look to recoup funds

Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a potential move for midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The 20-year old is one of the players Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for as they scramble to recoup funds over the next three weeks. Wolves expect a renewed bid for Morgan Gibbs-White from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United are working on a deal to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot as Erik ten Hag desperately looks to fix his midfield... as club weigh up whether to keep pursuing deal for top target Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are working on a transfer for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot. New manager Erik ten Hag wants to add quality in central midfield and a 2-1 loss against Brighton in their Premier League opener on Sunday may have sharpened his focus. And Frenchman Rabiot has emerged as an option...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Timo Werner 'to return to former club RB Leipzig for £25.3m'... with Chelsea set to take a £22.2m hit on the misfiring striker just two years after bringing him to England

Timo Werner is reportedly on the verge of rejoining RB Leipzig after the German club reached an agreement with Chelsea over a transfer fee. The 26-year-old left Leipzig to move to Stamford Bridge for £47.5million in 2020, but he is set to return to his former club for just €30m (£25.3m), according to Sky Germany.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Daily Mail

'He's waiting for Roy over there, I've never seen him so nervous!': Micah Richards teases Sky Sports punditry pal Keane over his rivalry with Alfe-Inge Haaland - with pair both at the London Stadium to watch Erling Haaland's Premier League debut

Micah Richards couldn't help but make a joke at Roy Keane's expense after Erling Haaland's performance on Sunday. The Norwegian striker marked his Premier League debut for Manchester City in style by scoring a brace as Pep Guardiola's side beat West Ham 2-0. Haaland's father, Alfe-Inge, was in the stands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Leeds winger Helder Costa joins former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo at Saudi side Al-Ittihad - as the Whites aim to wrap up the signing of goalkeeper Joel Robles today

Leeds United winger Helder Costa has linked up with Nuno Espírito Santo at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. The 28-year old has signed on an initial loan but the deal can become permanent next summer. Costa has fallen out of favour at Leeds after struggling to make a big impression...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Blow for Nottingham Forest as move for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno collapses after he decides to stay in Spain... but huge rebuild will continue despite club already spending £85m on 12 new signings

Nottingham Forest are going back to the drawing board in their search for a full back after Alex Moreno rejected a £9million move from Real Betis. Moreno says he will not join Forest despite a fee being in place to join them this summer. He told Spanish media: 'I want to thank the club for the proposal but I’ve now decided to continue at Betis, as this club is my home.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Football Club#Documentary#Amazon Prime#Crystal Palace#Tottenham#Kop#Reds
Daily Mail

Cesar Azpilicueta says he has stayed 'at home' by signing a contract extension with Chelsea after Barcelona's attempts to sign him... but veteran admits he did consider leaving after winning EVERY possible trophy in west London

Cesar Azpilicueta says he has stayed ‘at home’ by signing a Chelsea contract extension but admits their Club World Cup win, which ensured he won every possible trophy for the club, made him consider a new challenge. Captain Azpilicueta signed a two-year deal last week to end doubts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham defender Issa Diop set to undergo a medical before completing £15m move to Fulham, with David Moyes eager to bring in a replacement before the window shuts

West Ham defender Issa Diop is closing on his £15million move to Fulham. Manager David Moyes revealed that the French centre back had not made himself available for recent games amid ongoing talks over a move away despite West Ham needing cover in defence. Moyes has been eager to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Andreas Christensen misses Barcelona's final pre-season game after pulling out of their Joan Gamper Trophy win against Pumas just minutes before kick-off with a neck problem

Andreas Christensen was forced to pull out of Barcelona's final pre-season match against Pumas just minutes before kick-off due to a neck problem on Sunday. The defender arrived at the Nou Camp earlier this summer after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, and he has featured regularly in pre-season for his new club.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'have evidence of criminality in Frenkie de Jong's 2020 contract extension', with the club trying to RIP IT UP and revert to his previous deal as the messy battle over the Man United target's £17m in deferred wages takes another turn

Barcelona have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong that they want to rip up his current contract and revert back to the original terms he signed in 2019, alleging the lucrative deal handed to him by the club's former board involved 'criminality'. De Jong's future has been the subject of huge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Barcelona's excellent pre-season has left fans dreaming of trophies... but with Frenkie de Jong still there instead of Bernardo Silva, signings to be registered and their awful financial position, there is plenty of work to do

Barcelona's club shop almost ran out of the letter W on Sunday night as demand for Robert Lewandowski's shirt went beyond even the club's expectations. With a bumper attendance of 83,000 in the Nou Camp to watch the last friendly of the summer, Barcelona began to reap the benefits of a summer in which they have looked to speculate to accumulate – first came the signings, then came the revenue boosts, albeit through the sell-off of future income streams.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PSG 'agree personal terms' with Fabian Ruiz after he refused to sign a contract extension at Napoli... but Ligue 1 giants 'must still meet the Italian side's valuation' to land the Spain international

PSG have agreed personal terms with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to a report. The French side had reportedly been working on a deal to sign the Spaniard, and, according to L'Equipe, they have now made a big step forward in their quest to bring him to the capital. Ruiz...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea open talks with Edouard Mendy over a new contract but there is significant distance between both parties, with goalkeeper one of the lowest paid players in Thomas Tuchel's squad

Chelsea have opened talks with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy over a new contract. Mendy was one of the Blues stars earmarked for an improved deal following their Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital takeover and negotiations are underway though, following the initial discussions, there is significant distance between the parties and their current starting positions.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Dani Alves enjoys an emotional tribute from Barcelona as legend is thrown into the air by his former team-mates after returning to the Nou Camp with new club Pumas for the Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona paid tribute to legendary right-back Dani Alves after their final pre-season game against Pumas UNAM on Sunday. The 39-year-old left the club in June following the expiry of his contract, which brought an end to his second spell with Barcelona. Alves faced the Laliga side at Nou Camp for...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Des Lynam slams the BBC's decision to axe the traditional reading of the classified results as 'cheap' and 'change for change's sake'... as the broadcasting legend hopes backlash will prompt a rethink

Des Lynam has described the BBC's controversial decision to axe the traditional reading of the classified results as 'cheap' and 'change for change's sake'. Sportsmail revealed that the broadcaster had taken the shock move to can the much-loved 5pm scores on Radio 5 Live's Sports Report programme on Saturdays following eight decades.
U.K.
Daily Mail

England beat South Africa to claim men's hockey bronze at the Commonwealth Games... as they bounce back from semi-final heartbreak against Australia to add to gold medal won by women's team

England secured men's hockey bronze at the Commonwealth Games by beating South Africa 6-3 in a remarkable contest at the University of Birmingham. South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

526K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy