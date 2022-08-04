ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO chief warns Putin 'the whole alliance will react' if he invades a NATO nation and says Ukraine war 'is the most dangerous situation in Europe since WW2'

By Walter Finch For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

To prevent Moscow from succeeding, NATO and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and other assistance for a long time to come, he said.

'It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed,' the former prime minister of Norway said in a speech in his native country.

'What happens in Ukraine is terrible but it would be much worse if there was a war between Russia and NATO,' he said.

Describing what Moscow calls a 'special military operation' as an attack on the current world order, Stoltenberg said the alliance had to prevent the war from spreading.

'This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War Two.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyAuO_0h52VYtK00
The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pAaj_0h52VYtK00
Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto attend a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, after signing their countries' accession protocols at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODUKu_0h52VYtK00
Stoltenberg warned Putin (pictured) that if he 'even thinks' attacking a NATO country 'as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine,' then all of NATO will be involved immediately

'If President (Vladimir) Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a NATO country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of NATO will be involved immediately,' Stoltenberg said.

The war has led previously non-aligned Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership, with the request so far ratified by 23 of the 30 member states, including the United States.

'This is not just an attack on Ukraine, an independent democratic nation with more than 40 million people, it's also an attack on our values and the world order we want,' the NATO chief said of the war.

Stoltenberg spoke at Utoeya island where a far-right extremist in 2011 killed 69 people in a shooting spree targeting members of the governing Labour Party's youth wing. In the years since the attack, the small Norwegian island has become a centre for teaching democratic values.

Jerry Smith
2d ago

The only reason he attacked Ukraine is because they wanted to join NATO and Russia doesn't want NATO on there borders. The media sure has kept the corruption of Ukraine government quite though. The United States has given them over 50 billion dollars and there are absolutely no records of what the money is being used for as they are surely skinning off huge amounts of cash for themselves.

Sammy
3d ago

there should never be a world order. period, each country defends for itself, if they cannot, the closest superpower should assist there neighbor, help thy neighbor, but dont go to bed with them

Guest
1d ago

Klaus Schwab’s ppl ready to blow up the whole earth, no winners in that scenario. Meanwhile the globalists have their underground bunkers fully stocked and set up to live for 30 years below ground if they need to. They want depopulation so bad they’ll have us blow up ourselves, and finance both sides of the war like they do every single war in history. People don’t see that this is really about the NWO. Our administration has betrayed the American ppl serving globalist agendas.

