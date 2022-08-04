Read on ucmathletics.com
kcur.org
For a teenager on Kansas City's new bull-riding team, this weekend isn't his first rodeo
In June, the Professional Bull Riding league (PBR) introduced teams into what is traditionally an individual sport. Kansas City’s team, the Kansas City Outlaws, is one of eight in the league. In the second event in the series, the Outlaws made their debut this weekend at the Outlaw Days festival at the T-Mobile Center.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts
CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
Yes, There Is A Million Dollar Home In Sedalia And It’s For Sale
When you think of Sedalia homes, you probably think of those large nice homes on Broadway as you head towards the historic downtown. Or maybe the new neighborhood out by Clover Dell Park. The home you grew up in. Or the two homes perched on what seems like Missouri State Fair property. You're probably not thinking million dollar homes. Yet our town has a few, and one of them is currently for sale.
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Cruise for Consciousness rolls into Grain Valley Sunday
The Purple Peace Foundation's "Cruise for Consciousness" Car Show returns to Grain Valley this Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at Armstrong Park. The annual event raises funds for the educational and support programs the Purple Peace Foundation provides for families impacted by epilepsy. Started in 2015,...
mycouriertribune.com
Highway 92 closure in Kearney begins Monday
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Missouri Highway 92 between Mt. Olivet Road and Missouri Highway E/Stark Avenue starting Monday, Aug. 8. This work was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 1. Access will be limited to residential local traffic only. The closure is expected to remain...
fox4kc.com
RECIPE: “OMG!” Hot fudge sauce
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!. It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!
Commerce Bank customers report deposit, payment issues
Kansas City Commerce Bank customers reported account issues, saying paychecks weren't deposited and payments hadn't processed.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that more people should know about?
With two states, multiple cities and millions of residents in the metro, there's almost too much to explore in Kansas City. How do you even start?. KCUR is putting together the Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.
3-vehicle collision overnight injures 4
A three-vehicle collision overnight injured four people. Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Kansas City, Missouri, police attempted to conduct a traffic violation on a gray Chrysler 300.
Four injured in three-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Kansas City Police Department said four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
KAAL-TV
MN crash kills 3 from Missouri, injures 2 others
(ABC 6 News) - A crash in Kandiyohi County on Thursday involving a semi and SUV has left three people from Missouri dead, while injuring two others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi was heading eastbound on Highway 40 while a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on County Road 7. The two vehicles collided at the intersection in St. Johns Township, just west of Willmar.
