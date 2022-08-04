ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AMTD Digital falls 79% as trading volume wanes after a massive surge briefly valued the Chinese tech firm at over $400 billion

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBOoj_0h52Spaw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGC67_0h52Spaw00

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • Shares of high-flying AMTD Digital fell as much as 79% over the past two days as trading volume declined.
  • The obscure Chinese-tech firm was briefly worth more than $400 billion after the stock surged on no news.
  • The thinly traded stock saw less than 100,000 shares change hands Thursday, well below its average of 1 million shares.

The obscure Chinese tech stock that saw its post-IPO gains swell to more than 32,000% earlier this week is now falling faster than its rise.

AMTD Digital fell as much as 50% on Thursday, extending its two-day decline to as much as 79% from its record high of $2,555 per share.

There was no apparent news driving the stock lower on Thursday, just as there was no apparent news responsible for the stock's meteoric rise from its $7.80 IPO price in mid-July to its current price of $876.

Wednesday and Thursday's stock price decline has come on thin volume, supporting the idea that the low-float nature of AMTD Digital's outstanding shares has helped supercharge the stock's rally. Just over 71,000 shares exchanged hands on Thursday, well below its average daily trading volume of 1.1 million shares.

This illiquidity poses a significant risk to retail investors that may feel tempted to chase the stock, according to Krisztian Gatonyi, senior analyst at BrokerChooser.

"The main source of risk in this case stems from illiquidity. If liquidity is low, volatility might increase significantly because prices are easier to manipulate. The gap risk is a factor that needs to be taken into consideration during high volatility. This is the risk when sharp breaks occur in the share price with no trading in between," Gatonyi told Insider.

"Even though a volatile stock closes at a high price at the end of the trading day, the next day it might open with a huge gap causing significant losses or gains," Gatonyi added.

AMTD Digital has a low share float of just 19 million shares, and more than 97% of the company is owned by its parent company, AMTD Idea Group. Shares with a low trading float means when there's overwhelming demand for the stock, and there is limited supply of the stock from sellers, the stock price can go vertical on little buying activity.

Despite registering only $25 million in revenue in its fiscal year 2021, AMTD Digital was briefly worth more than $400 billion as its shares went parabolic on Tuesday. Today, its market value stands at $187 billion, making it still worth more than Verizon, Nike, and Salesforce, among other well known blue-chip companies.

In a statement issued earlier this week, AMTD Digital thanked investors for helping it successfully complete its IPO, and said that it was unaware of any material news that would be responsible for the incredible trading action seen in its stock.

AMTD Digital trades on the New York Stock Exchange. A spokesman for the NYSE declined to comment on the trading activity in AMTD Digital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEw4M_0h52Spaw00

Markets Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tech#Amtd#Volume#Ipo#Trading Day#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Digital#Chinese#Brokerchooser
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy