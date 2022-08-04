Downtown TARTA station to reopen Monday

After repairing a broken sewer pipe in the basement, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority expects to reopen its downtown hub’s station building Monday morning.

The pipe was replaced Wednesday, but by then TARTA had already scheduled the reopening for 8 a.m. Monday “out of an abundance of caution, in case the fix took longer than we had anticipated,” spokesman Andy Cole said.

Buses continue to line up on Huron and Cherry streets at the station. Single-fare and day pass tickets are available on board buses, while weekly and monthly passes may be purchased at the main garage at 1127 W. Central Ave. until the downtown station reopens.

TARTA resumed fare collection this week after waiving fares for more than 28 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.