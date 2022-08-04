ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law

The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed against the...
Gas prices continue to decline

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
Kentucky flood survivors hope for another miracle as they brace for more rain

With another flood watch in place in eastern Kentucky, people here are hoping and praying for one more miracle. Some saw it as a miracle they survived the historic flooding more than a week ago. They might feel it could take another to survive the aftermath -- the mud and debris of destroyed houses and businesses, the pain of dozens of lives lost and many missing, and the trauma of their experiences.
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says

"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.
