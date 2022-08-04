Read on www.henryherald.com
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Henry County Daily Herald
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed against the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Gas prices continue to decline
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.
Henry County Daily Herald
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County Daily Herald
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Residents on this state line have built their industry, economy and lives around the South Platte River. But as an intense and widespread drought digs into the High Plains, flows have decreased. Unwilling to leave things to chance, Nebraska has taken action by invoking the fine print of a century-old...
Henry County Daily Herald
Kentucky flood survivors hope for another miracle as they brace for more rain
With another flood watch in place in eastern Kentucky, people here are hoping and praying for one more miracle. Some saw it as a miracle they survived the historic flooding more than a week ago. They might feel it could take another to survive the aftermath -- the mud and debris of destroyed houses and businesses, the pain of dozens of lives lost and many missing, and the trauma of their experiences.
Henry County Daily Herald
California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 40% contained
California's McKinney Fire has destroyed nearly 90 houses and is only 40% contained a week after breaking out in the Klamath National Forest, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through the weekend. The blaze, the largest wildfire in California so far this year, erupted on July 29 in...
Henry County Daily Herald
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says
"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henry County Daily Herald
Some of the approximately 1,000 people stranded at Death Valley National Park have left in spite of flooding
Death Valley National Park announced its closure Friday due to substantial flooding within the park, according to a news release. "All roads into and out of the park are currently closed and will remain closed until park staff can assess the extensiveness of the situation," the National Park Service said Friday.
Comments / 0