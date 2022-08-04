ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Will the bacon you've just bought kill you? Smartphone app could alert you to cancer-causing chemicals in processed meat using a simple colour-changing film

By Jonathan Chadwick For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A new smartphone app could alert users to cancer-causing chemicals in processed meats like sausages, bacon and salami.

Scientists in Spain have created a system that includes a colour-changing film called 'POLYSEN' that consumers can stick onto meat products.

The labels get darker when they detect high levels of nitrite – a meat preservative that can form potentially cancer-causing compounds.

Users can then snap a picture of the film with a smartphone, and a specially-developed app will analyse the colour and give a nitrite concentration value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rd8cA_0h52JeEw00
Cured and processed meats, such as salami and bacon, are often treated with nitrite or nitrate salts to keep them looking and tasting fresh (file photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvSou_0h52JeEw00
Graphic from the researchers' paper shows the system works. Discs punched from the film are placed on meat samples for 15 minutes to allow them to react with nitrite. The discs are then removed and dipped in a sodium hydroxide solution for one minute to develop the colour. The higher the nitrite present, the deeper the film’s yellowish hue. A smartphone app self-calibrates when a chart of reference discs is photographed in the same image

HOW DOES 'POLYSEN' WORK?

POLYSEN, or 'polymeric sensor', is a film made of four monomers and hydrochloric acid.

Discs punched from the film are placed on meat samples for 15 minutes to allow them to react with nitrite.

The discs are then removed and dipped in a sodium hydroxide solution for one minute to develop the colour.

The higher the nitrite present, the deeper the film’s yellowish hue.

A smartphone app self-calibrates when a chart of reference disks is photographed in the same image.

The system has been created by experts at Universidad de Burgos in Spain and detailed in a new study, published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

'There is a need to detect and control different chemical compounds added to processed food, such as processed meat,' they say.

'Our method represents a great advance in terms of analysis time, simplicity, and orientation to use by average citizens.'

Cured and processed meats, such as bacon, hot dogs, ham and sausages (including Mortadella, an Italian luncheon meat), are often treated with nitrite or nitrate to keep them looking and tasting fresh.

Nitrites are widely used in processed meats to extend their shelf life, by warding off bacteria that can cause diseases like salmonella, listeriosis, and botulism.

Crucially, they also add an alluringly tangy taste and a pink hue to products like bacon, making them appear more appetising.

Though nitrate is relatively stable, it can be converted to the more reactive nitrite ion in the body.

When in the acidic environment of the stomach or under the high heat of a frying pan, nitrite can undergo a reaction to form nitrosamines, which have been linked to the development of various cancers.

For this reason, consumers want to limit consumption of these preservatives, but knowing how much is in a food has been difficult to determine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRU2A_0h52JeEw00
Cured and processed meats, such as bacon, hot dogs, ham and sausages (including Mortadella, an Italian luncheon meat), are often treated with nitrite or nitrate to keep them looking and tasting fresh. Here, a worker packages mortadella cold cuts in a factory

So the researchers crated the new POLYSEN film – an abbreviation of 'polymeric sensor' – which is made of four monomers and hydrochloric acid.

First, to create a 'reference chart', discs punched from the film were placed on five different meat samples for 15 minutes, allowing the monomer units and acid in the film to react with nitrite.

The meat samples all had different nitrite concentrations, so the researchers knew the discs would vary in colour.

The discs were then removed and dipped in a sodium hydroxide solution for one minute to develop the colour.

The higher the nitrite present in the meat, the deeper each film's yellowish hue became.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogUg4_0h52JeEw00
To calibrate the system, discs punched from the film were placed on five different meat samples for 15 minutes, allowing the monomer units and acid in the film to react with nitrite

Next, the researchers created the smartphone app that uses colorimetry – which uses light to determine the concentration of particular compounds.

When photographed in the same image as the reference chart, the app can return a nitrite estimation for the sample disc.

The team tested the film on meats they prepared and treated with nitrite, in addition to store-bought meats.

They found the POLYSEN-based method produced results similar to those obtained with a traditional and more complex nitrite detection method.

In addition, POLYSEN complied with a European regulation for migration of substances from the film to the food.

While the team have only demonstrated the system for now, it could provide a user-friendly and inexpensive way for consumers to determine nitrite levels in foods in the future.

'This study is intended as a proof of concept in which it has been demonstrated that the methodology is practical and works,' they conclude.

NITRITES AND NITRATES: A PRIMER

Nitrite and nitrate are commonly used for curing meat and other perishable produce.

They are also added to meat to keep it red and give flavour.

Nitrate is also found naturally in vegetables, with the highest concentrations occurring in leafy vegetables like spinach and lettuce.

It can also enter the food chain as an environmental contaminant in water, due to its use in intensive farming methods, livestock production and sewage discharge.

Nitrite in food (and nitrate converted to nitrite in the body) may contribute to the formation of a group of compounds known as nitrosamines, some of which are carcinogenic - ie, have the potential to cause cancer.

In 2015 the World Health Organisation warned there were significant increases in the risk of bowel cancer from eating processed meats such as bacon that traditionally have nitrites added as they are cured.

The current acceptable daily intake for nitrates, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), is 3.7 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day.

The EFSA's acceptable daily intake for nitrites is 0.07mg per kilogram of weight each day.

Source: EFSA

Comments / 1

Related
EatingWell

Should You Put Packaged Meat in a Produce Bag? Here's What Food-Safety Experts Say

When shopping for packaged meats, have you ever thought about putting the meat into a plastic produce bag? While doing so helps prevent juices from leaking onto other groceries, using an additional plastic bag may have a negative environmental impact, right? Read on to find out more from two food-safety experts. Plus, learn about sustainable packaging.
FOOD SAFETY
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Processed Meat#Meat Products#Smartphone#Chemicals#Salmonella#Smart Phone#Universidad De Burgos
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
scitechdaily.com

Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
HEALTH
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Damning picture reveals why mining giant was fined $300,000 after worker was forced to drag his own mangled foot out of a conveyor belt

An Australian mining company has been forced to pay a worker $300,000 after his foot became caught in an industrial conveyor belt causing significant injuries. The worker was installing the energised scraper conveyor at the Appin below ground mine - owned by Endeavour Coal, a subsidiary of the BHP-founded South32 - southwest of Sydney, on June 8, 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

How Your Sleep Position, And Even Your Pillowcase, Can Cause Wrinkles

They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. Getting a minimum of seven hours nightly is good for your health, which is above all else. But sleeping in the wrong position, or on the wrong type of pillowcase, can actually make you look more tired. Luckily, there...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'This could have been my daughter': Parents claim they raised fears over safety of water park where 11-year-old girl died up to YEAR AGO - as it emerges council tried to shut down 'unauthorised' inflatable course

Parents have today revealed how they raised safety fears about a water park where an 11-year-old died up to a year before Saturday's tragic incident. Concerned customers say they contacted Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, Berkshire, almost exactly a year ago to flag their concerns about the water park - only to be offered free tickets to come again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

526K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy