Related
Hollidaysburg wins Little League State Championship, advances to regionals
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With a win this past weekend, The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is stopping in Connecticut with hopes to continue on their path to the Little League World Series Hard work and dedication are paying off for the team after winning the state championships on Sunday, July 31. The win is taking […]
Countdown to kickoff 2022: Cumberland Valley out to show it’s the right site (at the right price) for PIAA finals
When the PIAA awarded the state football championships to Cumberland Valley, the sudden exit from Hersheypark Stadium caught most by surprise. After 24 years in Hershey, the state finals are leaving the so-called “sweetest place on Earth” this fall for a high school stadium about 30 miles away. The PIAA in February revealed Cumberland Valley, a school district just west of Harrisburg, won the bidding process to host for the next four years, beating out offers from Hersheypark, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
