Can DVSN Stand The Heat Of Headkracks One Chip Challenge?

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445dJb_0h5278Rq00
Source: The Morning Hustle / The Morning Hustle

DVSN tapped in with The Morning Hustle to share their highly-controversial single “If I Get Caught,” an ode to “keeping it real” when it comes to relationships and infidelities that ironically enough samples Jay-Z’s classic (and equally problematic) 2002 hit “Song Cry.”

Headkrack couldn’t let them leave without offering them an opportunity to participate in his #onechipchallege, a viral contest where people eat the worlds hottest chip in 60 seconds with no water at all! A single tortilla chip from Paqui chips are known to bring tears to the eye’s of even the strongest man with a heat that keeps building until it becomes unbearable for many! DVSN was up for the challenge which actually made them the first to ever accept! Watch the video below and see how they did!

