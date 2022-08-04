BALTIMORE -- More than 10,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers who live inside of the city limits remained without power Friday following severe thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday.Hundreds of tree branches littered neighborhoods in the aftermath of strong winds.Sometimes even whole trees were uprooted.Some of them fell on homes. Some of them fell on cars. Many of them littered the sidewalks and streets as crews hurry to restore power."It's a good thing nobody was outside," Patricia Gossard of Pinewood Avenue said of the various debris.The storm that swept through the city on Thursday came in fast and fierce,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO