Read on www.howardcountymd.gov
Related
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson
BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road
Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
Thousands in Maryland remain without power day after severe storms
Thousands remain without power one day after severe storms swept through Maryland, leaving a path of destruction.
Northeast Baltimore residents may be without electricity for several days after severe storm
BALTIMORE -- More than 10,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers who live inside of the city limits remained without power Friday following severe thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday.Hundreds of tree branches littered neighborhoods in the aftermath of strong winds.Sometimes even whole trees were uprooted.Some of them fell on homes. Some of them fell on cars. Many of them littered the sidewalks and streets as crews hurry to restore power."It's a good thing nobody was outside," Patricia Gossard of Pinewood Avenue said of the various debris.The storm that swept through the city on Thursday came in fast and fierce,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction
Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative
Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
talbotspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
Woman hit by car, killed after fallen concrete, metal bring highway traffic to stop in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 Saturday morning. Troopers said they received a report about concrete in the roadway on I-70 near Maryland State Route 75 (MD 75) around 2:35 a.m. A […]
proptalk.com
Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels
Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say
COLESVILLE, Md. — Thursday's severe storms are responsible for a house fire in Colesville, Maryland, according to firefighters. Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said fire crews were called to the 100 block of Carlisle Drive off of Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville for a reported house fire.
chesapeakebaymagazine.com
St. Michaels, Maryland
Beautifully Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British in the War of 1812. In the early 17th century, St. Michaels harbor was a shipping point for area tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and pretty soon the new town was in business. Shipbuilding became a profitable mainstay, accounting for many of the fast schooners (eventually known as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas as well as the many fine homes that continue to be the pride of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding industry faltered, St. Michaels became a waterman’s town, surviving well into the 20th century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Herring Bay/Deale, Maryland
Located 15 miles south of Annapolis and 30 miles north of Solomons. Home to the largest amount of deep-water, protected boat slips on the Bay. Herring Bay is the location of choice for boaters who live in the Washington D.C. area. Once you get there, you are smack in the middle of the Bay, which means easy trips to Eastern Bay and St. Michaels as well as the Choptank River and Oxford or Cambridge. And of course, all those lovely fishing grounds will be right there, which makes Herring Bay a convenient destination as well as a central starting point. A down-home vibe and array of quirky dock bars makes it great place to spend a weekend as well.
Comments / 0