Read on www.letsbeardown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Yardbarker
Bears Announce Four Roster Moves
Harris, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018 out of Illinois State. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 rookie contract with Cincinnati. The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Bears injury, absence updates from Day 9 of training camp
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their ninth training camp practice, and there were a number of notable absences. Let’s start at wide receiver, where some of the team’s top wideouts are nursing injuries. Byron Pringle is dealing with a quad injury that’s considered more than day-to-day. Matt Eberflus said there’s no timetable for his return, but he doesn’t expect it to carry into the regular season.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Yardbarker
Tight Ends Making Strides at Packers Camp
The tight end position has been up in the air for the Green Bay Packers. With Robert Tonyan still on the PUP list , there have been questions of how the depth chart will shake out. Aaron Rodgers has always loved throwing to tight ends so it is an important part of the offense. Training camp would hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Packers. The tight ends have been making strides at Packers camp.
Teven Jenkins: 'I want to stay with the Chicago Bears until whenever it is'
Bears second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins on Saturday returned from an undisclosed injury and remains hopeful that he’ll remain with the organization despite landing in trade speculation.
O-Line Watch: What the Bears offensive line looked like on Day 7
The Bears offensive line remains a focal point during training camp as the team experiments with different first-team groupings. There was some interesting development from Tuesday’s practice at the tackle position, where rookie Braxton Jones took all of the reps at left tackle while Riley Reiff and Larry Borom split time at right tackle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Bears Signing LB Javin White
White, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UNLV in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of training camp. The Raiders did, however, re-sign White to their practice squad soon after. He’s bounced on and off the team’s practice squad since, including re-signing on a futures deal for 2021.
Yardbarker
Bears Add Secondary, Special Teams Depth With Davontae Harris Signing
Entering the 2022 NFL season, the Chicago Bears have questionable depth at the cornerback position. Aside from budding star Jaylon Johnson and rookie Kyler Gordon, the Bears don’t have a ton of proven veterans in that portion of the secondary. However, the team added depth to the spot on Friday morning. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing fourth-year corner and special teamer Davontae Harris.
The CaneSport On3: Miami Hurricanes have deceptive experience level ... but also older now-or-never guys that need to step up
The nation’s best teams don’t just rely on recruiting and the transfer portal. They develop talent. The Miami Hurricanes have a lot of guys in years 4-6, but many will need to prove they belong on the two-deep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What we learned as Bears' offensive process continued on Day 8
LAKE FOREST – The Bears' offensive process continued Friday at Halas Hall with their third padded practice of training camp. Process is a word being thrown around by everyone associated with the Bears' offense. They are nearing the end of the install, according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There have been fewer mistakes of late. But any progress the Bears' offense is making in camp is hard to gauge without the chunk plays and crisp production many want to see.
Bears WR N’Keal Harry injured, helped off by teammates at practice
The Chicago Bears’ measly depth at wide receiver position took another significant hit during their training camp. N’Keal Harry, one of the team’s offseason acquisitions, was reportedly injured during their practice game. The former Patriots wide-out had to be helped off the field based off multiple reports of the incident. (via Adam Jahns)
Former Jets QB Geno Smith continues to have inside track to Seahawks job
It’s a name that may give Jets fans some unwanted flashbacks, but former Jets QB Geno Smith has written a new chapter to his career, one that could lead to him starting in Week 1 for the first time since 2014. The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era...
Geno Smith Leading Seahawks' Quarterback Competition: NFL World Reacts
The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. With that said, the team is hosting a quarterback competition in training camp between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Smith has the early lead in the quarterback...
Detroit Tigers game vs. Tampa Bay Rays: TV, time info for Matt Manning's latest start
Detroit Tigers (53-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-50) When: 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. ...
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report: Wide Receiver Room Takes Hits
Some bad news came out of Chicago Bears training camp on Saturday. The injury report is starting to fill up, and it includes one that is serious enough to worth monitoring. During practice Saturday, N’Keal Harry went down with a significant injury. Per reports, Harry suffered what happens to be a left foot/ankle injury. Trainers and a couple of teammates helped Harry off the field and into the building.
How Soon Can the Bears Count on Their Offensive Line?
The wide zone blocking scheme being used by the Bears wasn't working well at first for Michael Schofield's Denver Broncos team as a rookie but then they caught fire, and he thinks it can work this way in Chicago as well.
Comments / 0