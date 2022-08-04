LAKE FOREST – The Bears' offensive process continued Friday at Halas Hall with their third padded practice of training camp. Process is a word being thrown around by everyone associated with the Bears' offense. They are nearing the end of the install, according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There have been fewer mistakes of late. But any progress the Bears' offense is making in camp is hard to gauge without the chunk plays and crisp production many want to see.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO