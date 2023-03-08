The Affordable French Skincare Brand That So Many Celebs Swear By Has a President’s Day Offer You Don’t Want to Miss

It’s rare that a drugstore brand comes highly recommended by celebs, especially big names like Angelina Jolie , Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber. But these Hollywood titans, along with countless others, can’t get enough of Avène, a French drugstore skincare brand known for its highly effective products that are safe for those with sensitive skin. While their products are already fairly affordable on a regular day, the brand is holding a special deal just for International Women’s Day. You get $10 off when you $50. Just use the code IWD23 at checkout.

Right now, Avène is offering free shipping on everything. You can shop bestsellers like the celeb-fave Thermal Spring Water or the new Retrinal Ceramide Lipid-Replenishing Balm . The brand is known for its amazing skincare products overall, and with so many good celeb-approved skincare treatments to choose from, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to stock up. Wondering what’s worth adding to your bag? Here are a few options you can’t miss.

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Avène Thermal Spring Water $9.50-$18.50 Buy now

If there’s one product you have to get during the Lunar New Year sale, it’s this. The Avène Thermal Spring Water is by far the most-loved product the brand has to offer. After all, it’s used by Jolie, Paltrow, Irina Shayk, and Rita Ora, to name a few. It’s a mist created to soothe irritated skin and give a quick refresh on a hot day. It’s also a great product to have if you’re fighting dry, flaky winter skin.

The Thermal Spring Water spray’s neutral pH reduces sensitivity and restores skin balance and the naturally-occurring minerals improve the skin’s texture and restore its natural barrier. There are three sizes to choose from, and sale prices start at just $9.50.

Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel

The Avène cleansing gel is described as a “soap-free cleanser” for your face and body. It contains several good-for-your-skin ingredients, including the Avène Spring Thermal Water above. The cleanser is gentle and soothing, yet powerful enough to get rid of dirt, oil, and other things you don’t want on your skin. Shoppers say it really gives you a deep clean, and many rave love how it doesn’t leave the skin feeling tight or over dried.

The cleansing gel comes in three sizes, and prices start at $12.

Cleanance HYDRA Soothing Cleansing Cream

Cleanance Cleansing Gel $12-$30 Buy now The Avène Cleanance Hydra Soothing Cleansing Cream is a 3-in-1 product that restores, replenishes, and reinforces skin. It’s gentle, non-drying, and was made to leave your skin feeling super soft, clean, and smooth. According to one shopper, it’s “very gentle” on their irritation-prone skin, while another said it keeps their rosacea calm. Best part is, you can add this to your daily beauty routine for $22. Cleanance HYDRA Soothing Cleansing Cream $22 Buy now

If you’ve got a little more room in your budget, the following picks are a must-add to your bag.

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream $28 Buy now

Hailey Bieber is known to be a big fan of the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream , which can be used on hands, feet, lips, and more. This formula is packed with postbiotic restorative ingredients like C+ Restore, copper-zinc sulfate complex, and Avène Thermal Spring Water to soothe and protect skin while maintaining hydration. According to the brand, it’s also safe for infants, children, and adults.

It comes in two sizes (1.3 fl oz and 3.3 fl oz) and prices start at $28. And because it’s so rich, a little can go a long way.

Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream $74 Buy now

With winter already here, you can never have too many creams. The RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream smooths out wrinkles and brightens skin. This face cream is exactly what you need to revive your skin in the new year.

Again, Avène is having a special deal for International Women’s Day. The brand rarely ever has deals, so we highly recommend taking advantage of it while you still can. After all, celebs love Avène, so there’s a good chance you will, too.

