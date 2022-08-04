Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital

Read on kafe.com
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Lind Fire | Several homes destroyed, firefighter taken to Spokane hospital for smoke inhalation
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire approximately three miles south of Lind has destroyed approximately six homes and several structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington for smoke inhalation. The fire started at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday and is currently burning 2,000...
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Post Register
Idaho deputy suffers stroke two months after delivering baby
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Kootenai County is asking for help from the public in gathering donations for Deputy Sheriff Yvonne Cress, who recently suffered a stroke. Cress, 35, welcomed the birth of her and her husband's child 2 months ago. This past weekend, while at home and off-duty, Cress suffered a stroke resulting in the right side of her body being completely paralyzed.
UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
Fatal crash blocks Downriver Dr. near Aubrey L White Pkwy
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a fatal crash near Riverside State Park. Downriver Dr. is closed from Aubrey L White Pkwy to Pettet while police investigate. Drivers are asked to use Northwest Blvd as an alternate route. Police said only one vehicle was involved but did not say...
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
FOX 28 Spokane
Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Documents: Man likely set on fire for owing money in a drug deal, probable suspect identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains graphic details from court documents. Reader discretion is advised. Newly released court documents detail the events leading up to the incident where a man, Steven Maupin-Bureau, was set on fire in northeast Spokane. The fire burned over 30% of Steven's body....
Inmate dies in Pend Oreille County Jail
PEND OREILLE, Wash. – An inmate died at the Pend Oreille County Jail on Wednesday. Franz Kroll, 57 of Newport, was found unresponsive in his cell. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said staff performed lifesaving measures on him but were unsuccessful. An investigation into his cause and...
Woman in the frontlines of Williams Lake fire captures moments flames roared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The speed at which the Williams Lake fire grew caught everyone by surprise. But that didn't stop a local photographer from capturing its movement early on. Kathy Meader, a photographer at the scene early on, shared with KREM 2 what she experienced before Cheney Plaza road was evacuated.
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Robbery suspect arrested trying to steal lottery tickets in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.
FOX 28 Spokane
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out on the Spokane’s lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
