Spokane, WA

Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital

 2 days ago
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, WA
Post Register

Idaho deputy suffers stroke two months after delivering baby

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Kootenai County is asking for help from the public in gathering donations for Deputy Sheriff Yvonne Cress, who recently suffered a stroke. Cress, 35, welcomed the birth of her and her husband's child 2 months ago. This past weekend, while at home and off-duty, Cress suffered a stroke resulting in the right side of her body being completely paralyzed.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man burned alive in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’

CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Robbery suspect arrested trying to steal lottery tickets in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out on the Spokane’s lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
SPOKANE, WA

