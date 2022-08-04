ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, KY

KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
wkdzradio.com

Newcom Reports Marion Water Crisis ‘Improving’ Daily

In the words of Perry Newcom, things are “definitely getting better” in Marion. Crittenden County’s judge-executive gave a poignant update during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District conclave, in which the long-time leader thanked PADD members for spending the last few weeks donating time — and water — to the cause.
MARION, KY
WLKY.com

Fancy Farm: Kentucky's 142nd political picnic took place on Saturday

FANCY FARM, Ky. — For the 142nd year in a row, politicians made their pitches to crowds gathering in the western Kentucky town of Fancy Farm on Saturday. The annual picnic was originally an opportunity for politicians to deliver stump speeches. But now it's more zingers and put-down, only to be booed and heckled.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Farm Credit Loan Underwriters Receive On-Farm Experience

Underwriters from Farm Credit Mid-America recently got a first-hand look at agriculture in Western Kentucky. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says he spent two days with a group of new loan underwriters from Farm Credit to provide them some on-farm knowledge and experience that will help in their career.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
CENTRALIA, IL
14news.com

Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)

A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County

Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky. The event will include...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges

McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
CALVERT CITY, KY
whvoradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Murray Police Department investigating items stolen from vehicles

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several vehicles from which items were stolen. Valuables were taken from several vehicles on the south side of town in the area of Canterbury and Spring Creek. The cars involved mostly were unlocked. If you have any information or you...
MURRAY, KY

