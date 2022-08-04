Read on www.thedowneypatriot.com
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Back-to-school fair in Riverside provides students in need with plenty of resources for school
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
Orange County families can get free back-to-school supplies from non-profit
This back-to-school season, a nonprofit organization in Orange County is assisting families in saving money by providing free school supplies to every school-aged kid who undergoes a health checkup.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
irvineweekly.com
Irvine Animal Care Center Hosting Pet Photo Fundraiser For Good Cause
The Irvine Animal Care Center has announced the 2022 annual pet photo fundraiser. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary, the Irvine Animal Care Center 2022 Photo Fundraiser will help raise funds for the center’s pet programs. With a $20,000 goal, each contestant will receive a 2023 Irvine Animal Center Wall Calendar.
theavtimes.com
New child care funding available to AV families
PALMDALE – Between the rising costs of groceries, gas, and rent, many families have little to no money left over to pay for child care, which is now more expensive than in-state college tuition in California. But many local families may not know that Child Care Resource Center, can help them pay for the cost of child care during the hours they need it.
NBC Los Angeles
Nonprofit ‘Regarding Her' Now Taking Applications for $20k Grants to Help LA Women Who Own Restaurants
RE:HER, a nonprofit, is now accepting applications for their $20,000 grant intended for self-identifying women who are food and beverage business owners in LA. The organization is looking for innovative and committed applicants throughout Los Angeles who have a passion for food, and contributing to their community. Regarding HER, or...
spectrumnews1.com
Permanent supportive housing rises on church property
LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
NBC Los Angeles
Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
thedowneypatriot.com
Emilio Sosa, Gil Legaspi join Downey Rotary Club
DOWNEY — The Rotary Club of Downey installed its two newest members last week: Emilio Sosa and Gil Legaspi. Sosa is CEO of The Arc - Los Angeles and Orange Counties, and Legaspi is a commercial real estate broker. Pictured above, from left: Raul Lopez, Emilio Sosa, Ray Brown,...
NBC Los Angeles
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
thedowneypatriot.com
Pop singer Noelia headlining Downey Pride festival
DOWNEY — Platinum record-selling pop singer Noelia will headline the Downey Pride Sunset Festival in Downtown Downey next week, organizers announced. Noelia, 42, rose to fame in 1999 with the release of her self-titled album “Noelia.” Her songs have made it to the Latin Billboard Top 40 charts 10 times.
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas
Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
Woman with PTSD, borderline personality missing in Lakewood
Olivia Suzanne Walker was last seen at around 7 p.m. Friday on the 3700 block of East South Street in Lakewood. The post Woman with PTSD, borderline personality missing in Lakewood appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Chinatown Festivals, Artwalks, House of the Dragons and More: What to Do This Weekend
Chinatown is the spot to be this weekend between First Fridays on Chung King Road and Steep’s Summer Market this Saturday. Get your fill of local food, art and music both nights. Not to mention the Jerk Music and Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and Taste of Ecuador Sunday afternoon, to scratch that itch of cultural exchange and noshing.
