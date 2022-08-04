ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

irvineweekly.com

Irvine Animal Care Center Hosting Pet Photo Fundraiser For Good Cause

The Irvine Animal Care Center has announced the 2022 annual pet photo fundraiser. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary, the Irvine Animal Care Center 2022 Photo Fundraiser will help raise funds for the center’s pet programs. With a $20,000 goal, each contestant will receive a 2023 Irvine Animal Center Wall Calendar.
IRVINE, CA
theavtimes.com

New child care funding available to AV families

PALMDALE – Between the rising costs of groceries, gas, and rent, many families have little to no money left over to pay for child care, which is now more expensive than in-state college tuition in California. But many local families may not know that Child Care Resource Center, can help them pay for the cost of child care during the hours they need it.
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Permanent supportive housing rises on church property

LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Emilio Sosa, Gil Legaspi join Downey Rotary Club

DOWNEY — The Rotary Club of Downey installed its two newest members last week: Emilio Sosa and Gil Legaspi. Sosa is CEO of The Arc - Los Angeles and Orange Counties, and Legaspi is a commercial real estate broker. Pictured above, from left: Raul Lopez, Emilio Sosa, Ray Brown,...
DOWNEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal

A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Pop singer Noelia headlining Downey Pride festival

DOWNEY — Platinum record-selling pop singer Noelia will headline the Downey Pride Sunset Festival in Downtown Downey next week, organizers announced. Noelia, 42, rose to fame in 1999 with the release of her self-titled album “Noelia.” Her songs have made it to the Latin Billboard Top 40 charts 10 times.
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside

Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
RIVERSIDE, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas

Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
RIVERSIDE, CA

