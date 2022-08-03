ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair

Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back

PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

Glass City Jazz Fest

The new Glass City Jazz Fest will be held on Sunday, August 28 at Glass City Metropark. Attendees of the familyfriendly, open-air festival will enjoy a full day of live acts that will explore various genres of jazz. The festival will be free and open to the public, running from noon until sunset. Toledo City Council members Cerssandra McPherson and Theresa Gadus discussed details of the event at a recentpress conference.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maritime Academy of Toledo to host community Back to School Bash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maritime Academy of Toledo is hosting a community Back to School Bash for the 2022-2023 school year. The event will take place on Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maritime Academy of Toledo located at 803 Water Street. The Maritime Academy...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, August 6, a local woman is co-launching a festival inspired by the life experiences that led her to a new purpose and profession. Halina Schriefer is the owner of Ordinary Pioneer Yoga and Healing in Whitehouse. In the cozy rooms of her business, she practices and leads sessions that are focused on two things.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
WTOL 11

Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo African American Festival & Concert celebrates music and culture

On August 6, a concert of famous and local artists will bring the African American Festival to a close along the riverside. The event will feature a lineup of musicians on the main stage, in addition to community resources and food vendors across the location. The event to honor African American health, history, and education will be held at Promenade Park from 2-10 pm, with the concert located at the Promenade Park Stage and doors opening at 1 pm.
TOLEDO, OH

