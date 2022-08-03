The new Glass City Jazz Fest will be held on Sunday, August 28 at Glass City Metropark. Attendees of the familyfriendly, open-air festival will enjoy a full day of live acts that will explore various genres of jazz. The festival will be free and open to the public, running from noon until sunset. Toledo City Council members Cerssandra McPherson and Theresa Gadus discussed details of the event at a recentpress conference.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO