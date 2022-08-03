Read on www.13abc.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Zip the 'Burg and Rock the Docks return to downtown Perrysburg for a night of family fun
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about last year's "Zip the Burg" event that aired on Aug. 4, 2021. "Zip the 'Burg" and "Rock the Docks" will be returning to Perrysburg for an evening of running, family fun and music. The double-feature event...
Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair
Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
Hittin’ The Town: local flower farm brings beautiful color to our corner of the world
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is home to some gorgeous gardens. And there’s a special place where you can enjoy huge fields of beautiful blooms. There are acres and acres of flowers at GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids. “It’s a magical place,” said Jenny Van Houtte lead wedding...
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
Glass City Jazz Fest
The new Glass City Jazz Fest will be held on Sunday, August 28 at Glass City Metropark. Attendees of the familyfriendly, open-air festival will enjoy a full day of live acts that will explore various genres of jazz. The festival will be free and open to the public, running from noon until sunset. Toledo City Council members Cerssandra McPherson and Theresa Gadus discussed details of the event at a recentpress conference.
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
Retired M.H.S. Basketball Coach Jim Robinson Sr. Is Remembered And Honored By His Former Players
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — “If it is to be, it is up to me” is a saying the students and athletes of Maumee’s former coach Jim Robinson know well – and a motto they still follow. When several of those former student-athletes...
Tiffin, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tiffin. The Anthony Wayne High School football team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00. The Anthony Wayne High School football team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 06, 2022, 09:00:00.
Maritime Academy of Toledo to host community Back to School Bash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maritime Academy of Toledo is hosting a community Back to School Bash for the 2022-2023 school year. The event will take place on Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maritime Academy of Toledo located at 803 Water Street. The Maritime Academy...
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union celebrates its 17th annual Toledo African American Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union will host its 17th annual African American Festival at Promenade Park on Saturday. CEO of Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union Suzette Cowell said the festival began as a simple vision,. “A vision. That’s how it started. We started on the...
Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, August 6, a local woman is co-launching a festival inspired by the life experiences that led her to a new purpose and profession. Halina Schriefer is the owner of Ordinary Pioneer Yoga and Healing in Whitehouse. In the cozy rooms of her business, she practices and leads sessions that are focused on two things.
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
Paws on patrol: Dogs are helping keep local goose population on the move
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a problem that quite frankly has a lot of people honked off. We’re talking about the growing number of Canada geese that call our region home. There’s a humane way to help handle the problem and it involves four-legged helpers. You certainly...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
Toledo African American Festival & Concert celebrates music and culture
On August 6, a concert of famous and local artists will bring the African American Festival to a close along the riverside. The event will feature a lineup of musicians on the main stage, in addition to community resources and food vendors across the location. The event to honor African American health, history, and education will be held at Promenade Park from 2-10 pm, with the concert located at the Promenade Park Stage and doors opening at 1 pm.
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
For this week’s iteration of “You’re Nuts,” we figured we would stick to the recruiting topic in honor of the big BOOM and verbal commitment from Pickerington Central’s top-100 recruit Devin Royal. Last week, we discussed the best Ohio State recruit from Cleveland high school...
