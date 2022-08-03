Make-a-Wish: Ellie granted wish to meet Minnie Mouse at Disney World

Susanna Bluhm is a queer, award-winning landscape painter based in Seattle. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Susanna Bluhm: I’ve been making semi-abstract landscapes with weird things my whole life - first, with crayons on paper that my dad brought home from work on the linoleum floor of our kitchen; then, with acrylics my artist uncle gave me when I was 15 years-old; and, now with oil and acrylics. I’ve been working as an artist since my early twenties, so that’s over 20 years! I am very much a painter.

