Simu Liu Says Meeting Brad Pitt Was the 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Where To Watch the Best Olivia Newton-John Movies and Shows
Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022, leaving behind a legacy of film roles and music recordings that have left an indelible mark on millions. There’s no doubt that her portrayal as Sandy, the Australian exchange student in the 1978 film version of Grease opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, is the most famous Olivia Newton-John movies. Her unforgettable musical performances of songs like “You’re The One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” and “We Go Together” are part of the pop culture lexicon thanks in no small part to her. (“Hopelessly Devoted,” however, has been and forever...
‘The Witcher’ Costume Designer Lucinda Wright On Bringing Realism Into The Costumes So They “Look Like You Can Actually Fight In Them”
Click here to read the full article. For the second season of The Witcher, costume designer Lucinda Wright wanted to bring in more realism to the armor. The Witcher follows Geralt (Henry Cavill), a mutated monster slayer known as a witcher, as he seeks to protect his surrogate daughter Ciri (Freya Allan) from the monsters and people that hunt her. Wright joined the series in the second season and began to build upon the design groundwork that was established in the first season. She is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category, and the series is Emmy-nominated for its Visual...
They couldn’t touch her: how Serena Williams became a rare legend
Only in America could Serena Williams happen. Only in the US could this particular amalgam of style, determination and edge take form: a black female Jehovah’s Witness from Compton, who persevered in the face of racism, sexism, illness and family tragedy to unapologetically rewrite the history of a sport predominantly owned, played and watched by affluent white people.
