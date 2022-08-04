Simu Liu Says Meeting Brad Pitt Was the 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

Click here to read the full article. For the second season of The Witcher, costume designer Lucinda Wright wanted to bring in more realism to the armor. The Witcher follows Geralt (Henry Cavill), a mutated monster slayer known as a witcher, as he seeks to protect his surrogate daughter Ciri (Freya Allan) from the monsters and people that hunt her. Wright joined the series in the second season and began to build upon the design groundwork that was established in the first season. She is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category, and the series is Emmy-nominated for its Visual...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 MINUTES AGO