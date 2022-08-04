In another shocking NFT theft, the CEO of Cameo, Steven Galanis, has lost a Bored Ape NFT and others in an Apple ID scam. This is the latest high-profile NFT theft in the space, following a string of scams this year. Significantly, the theft included BAYC #9012, which Galanis originally purchased for 100 Ethereum (roughly $319,500) in January. The thief has already sold the ape for 77 ETH ($130,000). In response to the NFT theft, OpenSea has frozen the ape, which prevents it from trading on the platform.

