Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
Texas Couple Files Federal Lawsuit Against Rosenberg Police Department
A Texas couple has filed a federal lawsuit against the police department in Rosenberg after being pulled over at gunpoint on Nov. 6, 2020, according to VICE News. Fifty-seven-year-old Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis, 67, were held at gunpoint by the police after being pulled over by three police vehicles. The police were responding to a call about Black teenagers waving guns at another group of kids. The teenagers were driving a white vehicle with black rims and tinted windows. The couple was driving a white Dodge Charger with silver hubcaps.
fox26houston.com
'I don't believe he acted on his own:' Houston City Councilman reacts after Mayor's aide is federally charged
HOUSTON - A Houston City Councilman is speaking out about a former Mayor’s Office employee who recently pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. City Councilman Michael Kubosh says he believes more city employees could be charged and that William-Paul Thomas pleading guilty to federal charges may be just the beginning.
Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People
On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
A suspect was shot after leading police on a chase from Hitchcock, Texas in Galveston County to the 500 Block of N Shepherd in Houston. The chase started just after 1 a.m. and ended just before 2 a.m. on August 7, 2022. The suspect was shot after hitting an approaching officer with his vehicle.
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
fox26houston.com
HOUSTON - Community members are outraged after a Harris County Judge sentenced a convicted child rapist to 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Activists say the punishment was too soft. BACKGROUND: Ex-Tomball teacher arrested, accused of having up to 3-year sexual relationship with underage student. Community activists...
A system of all-electronic tollways is safer, more efficient and less costly to manage than staffed toll plazas, head of communications for HCTRA said.
12newsnow.com
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
Click2Houston.com
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
HOUSTON — Charges have been dropped against Texans running back Darius Anderson, who had been accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home with the intent to commit assault, according to court documents. Anderson was arrested in Jul and charged iwth burglary of a habitation, but those charges were dropped...
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
theleadernews.com
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
cw39.com
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
fox26houston.com
HOUSTON - Houston activists held a vigil Thursday to remember a transgender woman who was murdered nearly a week ago. Organizers say Marisela Castro, was about to turn 40-year-old, when she was gunned down. The transgender community brought their struggle and fight to the Houston Police Department's front steps. "My...
Eyewitness News is following up on a story we are continuing to update out of Alvin ISD. After we brought you the story of a family fuming over their student with special needs being allegedly raped on campus, the suspect's family is also upset with the district.
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
