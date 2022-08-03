ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Texas Couple Files Federal Lawsuit Against Rosenberg Police Department

A Texas couple has filed a federal lawsuit against the police department in Rosenberg after being pulled over at gunpoint on Nov. 6, 2020, according to VICE News. Fifty-seven-year-old Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis, 67, were held at gunpoint by the police after being pulled over by three police vehicles. The police were responding to a call about Black teenagers waving guns at another group of kids. The teenagers were driving a white vehicle with black rims and tinted windows. The couple was driving a white Dodge Charger with silver hubcaps.
Reason.com

Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People

On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Mayor#Houston Fire Department#City Council#Politics Local
theleadernews.com

Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside

A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Transgender Houstonians demanding more measures to protect community

HOUSTON - Houston activists held a vigil Thursday to remember a transgender woman who was murdered nearly a week ago. Organizers say Marisela Castro, was about to turn 40-year-old, when she was gunned down. The transgender community brought their struggle and fight to the Houston Police Department's front steps. "My...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Facebook
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy