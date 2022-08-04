Read on www.yourobserver.com
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Bay News 9
New par-3 golf course construction underway at Rogers Park
TAMPA, Fla. — Rogers Park Golf Course in Tampa is already steeped in history dating back to the 1950s, but it is now adding even more history. The Tampa Sports Authority is currently building a new par-3 short course on 6 acres of empty land located on the back 9 of Rogers Park.
WFLA mourns loss of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison
While viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes - shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you. And he did it all, behind and in front of the camera, with a kind of infectious joy and commitment.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promotes 14
A plethora of employees at Neal Communities have something to celebrate — promotions. The Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promoted 14 employees, with tenures ranging from two to nearly 14 years, over the last several months. “We try hard to create a family atmosphere,” Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Tampa to New Orleans
Whether you're looking to explore Florida's large cities into the Antebellum south, or if you'd prefer to enjoy the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, then awesome road trip from Tampa to New Orleans is a brilliant way to spend several days enjoying this gorgeous part of the US.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Manatee County woman wins top prize-winning scratch-off lottery ticket
A Manatee County woman was named a top prize winner in the final drawing in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotional drawing on Friday.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 4
MaryAnn Tygh Parks captured this photo of a fawn having a bite to eat at Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
Bay News 9
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
Hurricane season forecast update: NOAA, CSU still predict above-average season
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) have released updates to their forecasts on the number of tropical systems the Atlantic Basin could see this year.
WATCH: Video shows bold manatee chasing gator in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured by a man at a Sarasota park shows a manatee chasing an alligator. In the video, Dennis Osha records a manatee keeping an alligator in front of it as both animals swim across the water at Myakka River State Park. The Everglades Holiday...
cltampa.com
The 20 best Tampa Bay bars and restaurants for ‘golden hour’ cocktails
Golden hour, that magical time right before sunset that makes even a half-eaten grouper sandwich look ethereal. A beachfront, a cocktail, your new Tinder profile picture—it all just looks better when showered in golden sunshine. Whether you're trying to upgrade your Instagram, flex on an ex, or enjoy a...
tastefulspace.com
5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida
If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Bradenton motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning when he hit a sedan broadside, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m., south of State Road 64, Trooper Kenn Watson said. Watson said the motorcyclist was speeding northbound when he passed...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Sarasota, FL — 20 Top Places!
Sarasota has everything you need to make your dream vacation and brunch a reality. You’ll have the best time in this area with its chic cafes, cozy eateries and restaurants that offer water views. After enjoying the beaches, enjoy delicious diner fare, baked sweets and healthy meals. Our options...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Chicken Salad Chick Opens Next To Zaxby’s!
Congratulations to Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, for opening their fifth location (including the one on N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz) of Chicken Salad Chick, located on the Wesley Chapel Blvd. extension south of S.R. 56 (in the new building next to Zaxby’s), on Aug. 2, which was after our latest issue went to press and about two weeks later than the Cochrans originally had planned, due to permitting issues.
