ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
West Chester, PA
Government
Malvern, PA
Government
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas

DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#March Of Dimes#March For Babies#Partner#Main Line Health#Paoli Hospital#Ward Design#Lincoln University
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced to 10-20 Years for Shooting at Police

WEST CHESTER, PA — Stephen Buxton, age 36, was sentenced by Judge Alita Rovito to 10-20 years for 12 counts of aggravated assault and two counts of terroristic threats, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant shot multiple times at 12 members of the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team during a standoff at his East Goshen Township home in Feb. 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities

BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
delawarepublic.org

Enlighten Me: Preserving the 180-year-old Buttonwood home

Buttonwood is a 180-year-old riverfront “summer home” in the City of New Castle and is associated with a 19th century Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice. But it has fallen into disrepair and faces several obstacles to avoiding demolition by neglect. In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Larry Nagengast...
NEW CASTLE, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Route 162 Lane Closures August 8 to October 28 in East Marlborough Township

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — PECO Energy is planning a lane closure on Route 162 (Embreeville Road) between Route 82 (Doe Run Road) and Scott Road in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, August 8, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, October 28.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Home in the community of Union Park Gardens in Wilmington

Excellent opportunity to own or rent in the very desirable area and community of Union Park Gardens. Three bedroom one bath home with basement, backyard and full front porch right on Union St. Close to everything Wilmington and the state of Delaware has to offer. DENC2027592 | $165,000. You can...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy