Illinois State

ktoy1047.com

Tax-Free Weekend starts tomorrow for Texas, Saturday for Arkansas

The weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. During the holiday, no state or local sales tax will be charged at the register on certain items, including online purchases. Eligible items include clothing under $100, clothing accessories under $50, school supplies, and electronics...
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin

Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
kuaf.com

Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat

Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
KXAN

How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ

Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
