UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.
KSAT 12
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
To stay up to date on the latest environment news in Texas, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Political extremes lead to 3rd party effort in Texas, and more
Political divisiveness is bigger than it’s been in generations. A recent Gallup indicates that 62% of Americans are interested in a third-party option. It’s for that reason three political movements have recently announced a merger into what will be known as the Forward Party. “Everybody you talk to,...
ktoy1047.com
Tax-Free Weekend starts tomorrow for Texas, Saturday for Arkansas
The weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. During the holiday, no state or local sales tax will be charged at the register on certain items, including online purchases. Eligible items include clothing under $100, clothing accessories under $50, school supplies, and electronics...
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
O’Rourke Called Abbott a Thug and Supports Critical Race Theory in Schools
This past Wednesday in Victoria, Texas which is east of San Antonio, Democratic Challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke mentioned that he supported teachers, and he supported their right to teach the version of history they felt was appropriate.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin
Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
KLTV
‘Wait and see’: Experts say gas prices may continue to trend downward
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - People may have to worry a little less as the gas needle edges closer toward the “e,” because experts say the current gas price decline could continue. Though gas prices are still high, they are not as high. “But it is and has been...
brady-today.com
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat
Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
magnoliareporter.com
Last weekend’s rain was helpful to Arkansas farmers, ranchers, but more rain would be welcome
The rain that fell during the last weekend of July was helpful, but more rain would go a long way to reviving pastures and helping soybeans fill pods and rice fill grain heads. EMERGENCY LOANS. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
texasstandard.org
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
The power went out for millions of Texans during a massive storm in February 2021. Hundreds of people died. How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.? Hosted by Mose Buchele, The Disconnect looks at more than a century of events that led up to the blackout and what happens now. Click here to subscribe to the podcast.
How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ
Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
KWTX
Feds reject Texas’ application to extend postpartum Medicaid to six months
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection. Legislators who pushed for the extension say...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
cw39.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
