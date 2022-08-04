Read on www.cincinnatimagazine.com
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
Fox 19
Findlay Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week and Findlay Market is joining in the celebration. Events to mark the occasion are scheduled from Sunday, August 7 through Saturday, August 13. “We’re going to be sampling some local fruits, vegetables from some of our...
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
Fox 19
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnatians will be enjoying beers, brats, and metts, and music this September with the return of the nation’s largest German festival. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will take place on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown. “We are excited to announce the return of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,...
thexunewswire.com
3954 Delmar Avenue,
3954 Delmar Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen has with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, separate dining area, an updated bathroom, hardwood and laminate flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a rear deck patio, storage shed, on and off-street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Ade, Mudflap, and Spike are the cutest babies!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of puppies and kittens to adopt at the SPCA Cincinnati that are very cute, but need a good leader, like Ade, Mudflap, and Spike!. Ade is a Beagle-mix. He's a little anxious, but very sweet and would make a great family pet. Mudflap, who...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
WLWT 5
Henke Winery on Cincinnati's west side closing after 26 years, new restaurant moving in
After more than 26 years of business, a winery on Cincinnati's west side is closing, making way for a new venture. Henke Winery is closing after owner and wine maker Joe Henke announced his retirement. Henke started the winery in 1996, when there were less than 30 in the entire...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati’s Paddlefest opens up outdoors to local students
CINCINNATI — The Ohio River will be dotted with hundreds of colorful canoes, kayaks and paddle boards as thousands head to its banks for the annual Paddlefest on Aug. 6. Last year’s festival brought 2,000 people from across the region to test out the waters of the Ohio, all for a good cause. The event serves as the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit Adventure Crew, which helps city teens access and fall in love with nature.
thexunewswire.com
807 Tamarack Ct A
Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath. Lots of storage and finished basement. Backs up to seasonal stream for privacy. In excellent school district and lots of recreation nearby. No pets. No section 8. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/807-tamarack-ct-lebanon-oh-unit-a/899982. Property Id 899982. No Pets Allowed. Location. 807 Tamarack Ct A, Lebanon,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's hippo mom Bibi and her new baby are 'inseparable'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's hippo mom of two Bibi and her new baby are doing well as the baby gets accustomed to the hippo cove. Zoo keepers said Bibi and the baby did well overnight Friday, saying they were "inseparable and spent the night bonding in the indoor pools."
dayton.com
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series. On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear...
9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati
Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
thexunewswire.com
2 Hampshire Court,
2 Hampshire Ct #5 1BR/1BA Apartment (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Spacious 1BR/1BA apartment located on the East Side of Hamilton close to shopping and restaurants. This is apartment has a very spacious bedroom, with walk in closet, coin laundry machines located on bottom floor of building, also has locked mail boxes at the entrance of apartment building. This particular apartment is on the second floor which is not a full flight of stairs to get to. Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
