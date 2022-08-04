ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madeira, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Findlay Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week and Findlay Market is joining in the celebration. Events to mark the occasion are scheduled from Sunday, August 7 through Saturday, August 13. “We’re going to be sampling some local fruits, vegetables from some of our...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Madeira, OH
City
Loveland, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Blanchester, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Fox 19

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnatians will be enjoying beers, brats, and metts, and music this September with the return of the nation’s largest German festival. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will take place on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown. “We are excited to announce the return of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3954 Delmar Avenue,

3954 Delmar Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen has with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, separate dining area, an updated bathroom, hardwood and laminate flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a rear deck patio, storage shed, on and off-street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Last minute family getaway right in Butler County

There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Real Estate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Powers
Person
Tequila
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Ade, Mudflap, and Spike are the cutest babies!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of puppies and kittens to adopt at the SPCA Cincinnati that are very cute, but need a good leader, like Ade, Mudflap, and Spike!. Ade is a Beagle-mix. He's a little anxious, but very sweet and would make a great family pet. Mudflap, who...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Swingline#Commercial Real Estate#Vegan#Food Drink#Swingline Swings#Ramsey S Trailside
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati’s Paddlefest opens up outdoors to local students

CINCINNATI — The Ohio River will be dotted with hundreds of colorful canoes, kayaks and paddle boards as thousands head to its banks for the annual Paddlefest on Aug. 6. Last year’s festival brought 2,000 people from across the region to test out the waters of the Ohio, all for a good cause. The event serves as the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit Adventure Crew, which helps city teens access and fall in love with nature.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

807 Tamarack Ct A

Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath. Lots of storage and finished basement. Backs up to seasonal stream for privacy. In excellent school district and lots of recreation nearby. No pets. No section 8. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/807-tamarack-ct-lebanon-oh-unit-a/899982. Property Id 899982. No Pets Allowed. Location. 807 Tamarack Ct A, Lebanon,...
LEBANON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
93.1 WZAK

9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2 Hampshire Court,

2 Hampshire Ct #5 1BR/1BA Apartment (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Spacious 1BR/1BA apartment located on the East Side of Hamilton close to shopping and restaurants. This is apartment has a very spacious bedroom, with walk in closet, coin laundry machines located on bottom floor of building, also has locked mail boxes at the entrance of apartment building. This particular apartment is on the second floor which is not a full flight of stairs to get to. Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy