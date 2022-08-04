Read on www.cincinnatimagazine.com
Fox 19
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnatians will be enjoying beers, brats, and metts, and music this September with the return of the nation’s largest German festival. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will take place on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown. “We are excited to announce the return of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
thexunewswire.com
3954 Delmar Avenue,
3954 Delmar Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen has with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, separate dining area, an updated bathroom, hardwood and laminate flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a rear deck patio, storage shed, on and off-street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
Fox 19
Findlay Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week and Findlay Market is joining in the celebration. Events to mark the occasion are scheduled from Sunday, August 7 through Saturday, August 13. “We’re going to be sampling some local fruits, vegetables from some of our...
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Madisonville Food Hall Element Eatery Announces First Three Tenants
Madisonville's forthcoming Element Eatery food hall has just announced its first three tenants. Locals MashRoots, Taco Oso and Four Mile Pig are the spot's first "chef partners," according to a release. Element Eatery — slated to open in September — will eventually host eight culinary options in its 34,500-square-foot space...
destinationluxury.com
Need a Reason To Visit Cincinnati This Summer? Here Are the Top Black-Owned Spots and Events to Attend
When it’s time to plan your summer travel, don’t overlook Cincinnati. Yes, this Ohio city has so much to offer, it’s well worth the trip for solo travelers and families, too. From shopping to music and cultural landmarks that recognize key events in Black history, you’ll discover a lot to love here.
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati
Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
thexunewswire.com
2 Hampshire Court,
2 Hampshire Ct #5 1BR/1BA Apartment (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Spacious 1BR/1BA apartment located on the East Side of Hamilton close to shopping and restaurants. This is apartment has a very spacious bedroom, with walk in closet, coin laundry machines located on bottom floor of building, also has locked mail boxes at the entrance of apartment building. This particular apartment is on the second floor which is not a full flight of stairs to get to. Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
OTR shooting Cincinnati: Video shows chaotic moments as gunfire erupts
New video shows the moments gunfire erupted in OTR early Sunday morning injuring nine people. Matt Euson sent WCPO surveillance footage from outside of 1302 Main Street in OTR.
dayton.com
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series. On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear...
Multiple people shot in overnight Cincinnati shooting
Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.
