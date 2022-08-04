ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Apollo Theater receives huge restoration grant

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg is over 100 years old. It recently received a grant for major renovations to take place to preserve the facility. The theater was first built in 1913 and it has since served as a focal point for community entertainment. “I’ve worked so […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, WV
City
Keyser, WV
City
Moorefield, WV
State
West Virginia State
Keyser, WV
Education
Moorefield, WV
Education
US News and World Report

At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

71st HamFest returns to Berryville

The 71st Annual Berryville Hamfest is back this weekend at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 am with vendors starting at 8 am. The event regularly draws 1500 people and there will be nearly 150 vendors from the HAM radio world selling all types of tools of the trade from vintage radios to the latest models.
BERRYVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arc Welding#Education Department#Keyser High School#Mineral Fabrication#Fundament
WTOP

Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick

A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Law enforcement agencies train for school emergencies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Several law enforcement agencies gathered for a school onsite readiness training where officers participated in training to discuss how to act going into a dangerous situation “Make no mistake — we all go we all go collectively as law enforcement whoever hears that call and we always will,” […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
theriver953.com

Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10

The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today Aug. 5 through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today Aug. 5 until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The...
WINCHESTER, VA
WDTV

36 dogs removed from Preston County home

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - 36 dogs were removed from a home on Ralph Livengood Rd. in Preston County Friday; officials say they are connected to an investigation into an alleged breeding facility. Per a release from the Preston County Comission, On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee encountered...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

What to expect at Lurchfest 2022

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
PHILIPPI, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy