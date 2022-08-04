Read on www.brownsnation.com
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News
During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
NFL May Be Trying To Increase Watson’s Suspension For One Reason
On Monday, former federal judge Sue Robinson, acting independently of the NFL and the players’ association, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face a six-game suspension as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations. Both sides had 72 hours to file an appeal, and as many expected,...
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony
The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
