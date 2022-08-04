ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

NFL May Be Trying To Increase Watson’s Suspension For One Reason

On Monday, former federal judge Sue Robinson, acting independently of the NFL and the players’ association, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face a six-game suspension as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations. Both sides had 72 hours to file an appeal, and as many expected,...
CLEVELAND, OH
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
NFL
FanBuzz

Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony

The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
NFL

