New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry to state regulatory agency on law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced his appointment of indicted Austin police officer and defeated Texas House candidate Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry will now serve on the regulatory state agency that, according to its website, establishes and enforces standards...
Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) was the first to report a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday. In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard. The tweet included a screenshot that...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Man who Illegally Provided a Gun for an Austin East Magnate High School Student is Sentenced to Time Behind Bars
A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student is sentenced to almost a year behind bars. A Judge sentenced 21 year-old Kelvon Foster to 10 months in prison for making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, which is informally known as “straw purchasing. Two years of supervised release is also part of his sentencing.
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
APD asks community to help locate missing endangered adult
The Austin Police Department asked for public assistance to help find a missing woman last seen Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin
The Austin Police Department was on the scene investigating the shooting.
Travis County judge overseeing drunken driving cases pleads guilty to DWI
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County judge who presides over drunken driving cases will serve just one day in jail after pleading guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Lipscombe, who has presided over the Travis County Court-at-Law No. 3...
New initiative would make certain suspects surrender guns sooner
City and county officials are working together on an initiative to create a uniform gun surrender program in Austin and Travis County.
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
In Minal and Rajeeta Shah’s backyard, there once stood a cedar tree. The tall, broad canopy provided shade for the sisters’ garden below, a garden with sunflowers and tulsi and lemongrass. It’s a garden their mother, Manjula, pruned and nurtured for nearly two decades. It still flourishes, despite the best efforts of the Texas sun.
Officials arrest second suspect in shooting death outside South Austin LA Fitness location
A man wanted in connection with a May shooting death in South Austin was apprehended in Colorado on Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals said its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, along with other law enforcement agencies, located and arrested fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, in Monument, Colorado, on Aug. 2. Bagwell...
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
14-year-old old hit, killed by stolen car during pursuit in Round Rock; man arrested
A man was charged with murder after Round Rock police say he hit and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle. Leandro Brito-Martinez, 25, was taken into custody following the fatal incident on Sunday evening and charged with murder, records with the Williamson County Jail show.
