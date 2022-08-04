1 man dead at scene of fire that burned through 27 acres in NW Harris County, officials say

A fire in northwest Harris County that burned through 27 acres and sent a firefighter to the hospital for heat exhaustion is now 100% contained, according to fire officials.

On Thursday at about 12:50 p.m., fire crews received a call about a fire in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail. Crews arrived at the scene at 1 p.m. and began battling the blaze.

A man was found dead near the fire, but officials say his cause of death is unknown. They would not confirm, at this point, if the fire started on his property or not, but say he did live in the area.

With the fire contained, most fire crews are leaving, but the Rose Hill Fire department will stay to monitor throughout the night.

At least two sheds or outside storage buildings were lost in the fire, but no homes or livestock were lost.

As to what sparked the fire, authorities said that remains under investigation.