ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

1 man dead at scene of fire that burned through 27 acres in NW Harris County, officials say

By Courtney Carpenter, Nick Natario via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dc2U_0h50mJrg00

A fire in northwest Harris County that burned through 27 acres and sent a firefighter to the hospital for heat exhaustion is now 100% contained, according to fire officials.

On Thursday at about 12:50 p.m., fire crews received a call about a fire in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail. Crews arrived at the scene at 1 p.m. and began battling the blaze.

A man was found dead near the fire, but officials say his cause of death is unknown. They would not confirm, at this point, if the fire started on his property or not, but say he did live in the area.

With the fire contained, most fire crews are leaving, but the Rose Hill Fire department will stay to monitor throughout the night.

At least two sheds or outside storage buildings were lost in the fire, but no homes or livestock were lost.

As to what sparked the fire, authorities said that remains under investigation.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Fire Department#Livestock#Accident#The Rose Hill Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
12newsnow.com

16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy