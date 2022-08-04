ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said. Doti “adopted” the winning duck from the Wabash […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade

Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local boy becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Knox County, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Knox County, IN
Government
14news.com

Evansville road to close for 45 days

Parents and officials encourage school zone safety. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Updated: 9 hours ago. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Status...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
JASPER, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Person
William Henry Harrison
wamwamfm.com

Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open

Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More stores are expected to come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Collett Park unveils new feature

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes’s kids gifted with much needed school supplies

VINCENNES, Ind.(WTWO/WAWV)– The third annual “Party at the Pavilion” back-to-school event took place in downtown Vincennes on Sunday, as hundreds of kids received free school supplies and haircuts. Event Co-Founder and Organizer, Emily Yetka, said she conceptualized the event in 2020, as a way for her and her husband, Carl, to give back to the […]
VINCENNES, IN
witzamfm.com

2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions

Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions coming to US 41 near Carlisle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers traveling on US 41 in Sullivan County will soon see lane restrictions in the area just south of Carlisle. According to INDOT, work is set to begin “on or around” August 10 on a project that will construct drains and other small structures along the highway. Lane restrictions will […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Power restored to more than 1,000 Duke Energy Customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark this morning after strong storms and heavy rain pushed through the area overnight, according to the company’s Outage Map. The majority of the outages are in the Springhill area of Terre Haute. Those customers...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

