I was with my girlfriend in Hull, MA eating some tasty seafood when I looked into one of the plant pots at the restaurant and saw this little quilted heart! At first I thought it was a decoration that the restaurant had put in there, but upon closer inspection we realized it was meant to be taken. This was a really fun little surprise! We had decided to spend the day exploring Hull after a nearby family gathering because the weather was beautiful and we had some time to kill before traveling home. Hull is a very interesting coastal town in Massachusetts. The town is essentially built on a narrow spit of land that juts out into the water to the south of Boston. In fact, Boston is quite easily visible from the very tip of Hull (see third picture). The town is full of unique local and coastal “flavor”, so we usually have a good time there. It has a lot of history as old as the country and it’s the kind of place where there are not only vending machines for fishing bait, but they have signs imploring the users not to insert soggy dollar bills. I’m really glad we stopped at that little clam shack in Hull because otherwise we would not have found this heart, which was a great addition to an already beautiful day. When my girlfriend looked up what IFAQH was all about, we thought it was really interesting and fun that something like this exists and we really wanted to share the brief story of the heart we found.

HULL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO