fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
WCVB
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
capecod.com
Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions
FALMOUTH – With Cape Cod in a mild drought according to the state, a Falmouth town official offered an update on town water restrictions at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Falmouth Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien reminded the public of the odd/even system used to conserve...
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research
WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
WBUR
Taunton plant is named by EPA as posing potential health risks, company pushes back
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical used widely in their operations. One of those facilities is Professional Contract Sterilization, Inc. in Taunton. The company uses ethylene...
WCVB
It's so hot in Massachusetts, you can cook cookies outside
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England. The temperature at the airport reached 98 degrees, a record for Boston on August 4, according to the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hull, MA USA
I was with my girlfriend in Hull, MA eating some tasty seafood when I looked into one of the plant pots at the restaurant and saw this little quilted heart! At first I thought it was a decoration that the restaurant had put in there, but upon closer inspection we realized it was meant to be taken. This was a really fun little surprise! We had decided to spend the day exploring Hull after a nearby family gathering because the weather was beautiful and we had some time to kill before traveling home. Hull is a very interesting coastal town in Massachusetts. The town is essentially built on a narrow spit of land that juts out into the water to the south of Boston. In fact, Boston is quite easily visible from the very tip of Hull (see third picture). The town is full of unique local and coastal “flavor”, so we usually have a good time there. It has a lot of history as old as the country and it’s the kind of place where there are not only vending machines for fishing bait, but they have signs imploring the users not to insert soggy dollar bills. I’m really glad we stopped at that little clam shack in Hull because otherwise we would not have found this heart, which was a great addition to an already beautiful day. When my girlfriend looked up what IFAQH was all about, we thought it was really interesting and fun that something like this exists and we really wanted to share the brief story of the heart we found.
nerej.com
Senné completes redevelopment of mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights
Falmouth, MA Senné has completed a newly redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights at 286 Grand Ave. The building is currently on the market, a local landmark originally built in 2005 and now reimagined for the next generation, with eight waterfront residential condominium units and a two-story, full-service, 5,000 s/f restaurant.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Barnstable Patriot
Older women stepping up to fill lifeguard gap at YMCA Cape Cod
HYANNIS — Almost 50 years since she last watched over swimmers at Kalmus Beach, Maggie Sullivan is again working as a lifeguard, this time for YMCA Cape Cod. Sullivan, 70, of Barnstable Villa is also one of several older women signing up as lifeguards at the Y. “I’m excited...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/07/2022
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on te rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports te vessel’s motor died and strong winds blew te vessel against the rocks. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off…
Barnstable Patriot
New England's high tides are getting higher. How 'sunny day' flooding could impact you.
Last October, when seawater encroached on power lines at a substation in Warren, Rhode Island, the skies were blue. There wasn't a nor'easter. No hurricane sending its wrath north. It was a typical autumn day — with a king tide. New Englanders often associate flooding with storms, and rightfully...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Cape Cod market changing quickly — here’s what you need to know
The Cape Cod market continues to be one of the most interesting in the country. A lot of attention has been showered on it since March 2020 changed everything — and today’s real estate market continues to confound just about everyone. However, there are key statistics that show what is really happening in the market today.
Cape Cod sharks: Which were detected this week? Paulie and Cheerio both stopped by (photos)
It was a busy week for sharks off Cape Cod. White sharks, also known as Great White sharks, made numerous trips past popular Outer Cape beaches in recent days. The shallow waters off Cape Cod are a habitat for the region’s hefty seal population — and therefore a hotspot for hungry sharks.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
New Bedford Police: No Drone Flying Over Feast
If you were planning on capturing some amazing aerial shots of New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this weekend, you’re better off leaving your drone at home. The New Bedford Police Department posted a reminder to its official Facebook page today with the headline “***WARNING***”. “Drone...
