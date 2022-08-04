Wall Street Slips On Losses In Apple, Energy Shares

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These transformative growth stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
US stocks fall after strong July employment report puts pressure on Fed to keep the pace of rate hikes
US stocks fell on Friday after July's strong jobs report showed big gains despite fears of a recession. The US added 528,000 new jobs in July, about double expectations as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The strong employment gains will keep pressure on the Fed to continue with its...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
International Business Times
Palantir Forecast Cut, Surprise Loss Send Shares Down 15%
Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15% in trading before the bell. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some large government contracts...
US futures rise ahead of corporate earnings, inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets pointed toward gains before the opening bell Monday ahead of another week of corporate earnings and the release of more crucial inflation data from the U.S. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500...
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Nvidia warns of lower second-quarter revenue on gaming weakness
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Monday warned its second-quarter revenue would drop by 19% from the prior quarter on weakness in its gaming business, sending the chip designer's shares down about 5% in early trading.
3 Fintech Stocks to Avoid in August 2022
Although the fintech industry is expected to grow in the long run, headwinds like rising interest rates and multi-decade high inflation have led to a massive correction in financially weak...
CNBC
Tech stocks drag Hong Kong's Hang Seng lower; Asia markets mixed
SINGAPORE — Tech stocks in Hong Kong pulled the broader index lower on Monday as Asia markets traded mixed. SoftBank reported earnings after the market close in Japan. Alibaba dropped 4.41% and JD.com slipped 3.26%. The Hang Seng index ended the session 0.77% lower at 20,045.77. Hong Kong's Cathay...
CNBC
U.S. stocks point to positive open following S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain
Wall Street is pointed toward a higher open on Monday following a mixed trading session on Friday. CNBC's Silvana Henao gives a rundown of what to know ahead of the trading day.
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
International Business Times
Barrick Gold Quarterly Profit Beats Expectations After Copper Boost
Barrick Gold Corp reported a nearly 19% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, beating analysts' expectations thanks to higher copper output, even as inflation drove the miner's cost of production up. The world's second-biggest gold miner stuck to its cost forecast for the year and said it was on track...
US stocks rise and bond yields and oil prices fall as Senate passes Biden's climate and healthcare bill
Stocks were higher Monday after Democrats passed a key piece of President Biden's agenda Sunday. Oil prices and bond yields declined.
srnnews.com
Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears
(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, recouping some of this week’s losses on strong U.S. job growth data but remained on course to close the week near their lowest levels since February, rattled by worries a recession could hit fuel demand. Brent crude rose $1.46, or 1.6%, to $95.58...
