ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, WA

Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

By Terra Sokol
kpq.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kpq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
City
North Bend, WA
North Bend, WA
Traffic
Ellensburg, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Cle Elum, WA
Government
City
Concrete, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
North Bend, WA
Government
City
Cle Elum, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
kpq.com

Two Brush Fires on US-2 in Cashmere

Two brush fires on US-2 slowed down traffic in Cashmere on the night of August 5. Firefighters fought the fires for 30 minutes while Washington State patrol closed down one lane of traffic. Both brush fires were on eastbound US-2 on Mileposts 111 and 109.5. No one was injured and...
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

Knowles Road Project Extended

The Knowles Road Improvement Project will continue to force the closure of Knowles Road for a little while longer. According to Chelan County Public Works, it was the department's hope that the road would be able to re-open to one lane between School Street and American Fruit Road by the end of the week.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Watch for Monday and Tuesday

The heat wave forecasted for next week has gained an excessive heat watch label for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees. Last week, there was an excessive heat warning for north central Washington that reached a high of 110 degrees. Areas that would be affected include...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night And Day
PLANetizen

A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle

Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Over 5,600 Acres Burned in Cow Canyon

Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg has burned over five thousand acres already with no containment as of yet. Residents are currently evacuating under a Level 3 evacuation notice. Ron Fryer with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says the fire is moving fast towards Ellensburg, with dry fuel aiding the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kpq.com

Vantage Highway Fire At 26,500 Acres, 35 Percent Contained

The Vantage Highway Fire near Ellensburg is burning more acreage, but conditions are also improving. The fire has grown to 26,500 acres, up from 17,000 Thursday, also is 35 percent contained, up from 25 percent. The Vantage Highway is now open and there are no evacuation notices for the fire.
ELLENSBURG, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
97 Rock

10 Stops To Make While Taking a Day Trip to Seattle From Tri-Cities

What Are The #1 Road Side Attractions From Tri-Cities To Seattle?. If you are planning a day trip to Seattle, here are 10 attractions on your way from the Tri-Cities that you could check out to make your road trip adventure more memorable. Check Out These 10 Great Washington State...

Comments / 0

Community Policy