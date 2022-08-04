Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Read on kpq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
I-5 construction persists through Seafair weekend with WSDOT halfway through revival project
This is about as busy of a summer weekend as you can get in Seattle, but construction will not be taking any time off. This is Seafair Weekend. Our first real one in three years. The Blue Angels are flying. The hydros are racing. The Mariners are in playoff contention...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Two Brush Fires on US-2 in Cashmere
Two brush fires on US-2 slowed down traffic in Cashmere on the night of August 5. Firefighters fought the fires for 30 minutes while Washington State patrol closed down one lane of traffic. Both brush fires were on eastbound US-2 on Mileposts 111 and 109.5. No one was injured and...
kpq.com
Knowles Road Project Extended
The Knowles Road Improvement Project will continue to force the closure of Knowles Road for a little while longer. According to Chelan County Public Works, it was the department's hope that the road would be able to re-open to one lane between School Street and American Fruit Road by the end of the week.
My Clallam County
Chip seal work moves to SR 104 on Monday, 90 minute delays and miles-long backups
CHIMACUM – Get ready for another round of potential long backups heading east on or off the north Olympic Peninsula. A week after two-hour traffic backups on Hwy 101 at Discovery Bay, the state will start a similar chip sealing project on SR 104 on the route to the Hood Canal Bridge.
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Watch for Monday and Tuesday
The heat wave forecasted for next week has gained an excessive heat watch label for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees. Last week, there was an excessive heat warning for north central Washington that reached a high of 110 degrees. Areas that would be affected include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Over 5,600 Acres Burned in Cow Canyon
Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg has burned over five thousand acres already with no containment as of yet. Residents are currently evacuating under a Level 3 evacuation notice. Ron Fryer with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says the fire is moving fast towards Ellensburg, with dry fuel aiding the...
FOX 11 and 41
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Vantage Highway Fire At 26,500 Acres, 35 Percent Contained
The Vantage Highway Fire near Ellensburg is burning more acreage, but conditions are also improving. The fire has grown to 26,500 acres, up from 17,000 Thursday, also is 35 percent contained, up from 25 percent. The Vantage Highway is now open and there are no evacuation notices for the fire.
MyNorthwest.com
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake shakes east of Tacoma
A small earthquake rumbled near Enumclaw and Black Diamond on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey. A 3.19 magnitude earthquake shook a few people up around 6:22 a.m. According to the USGS, the depth was approximately 18.2 km. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
10 Stops To Make While Taking a Day Trip to Seattle From Tri-Cities
What Are The #1 Road Side Attractions From Tri-Cities To Seattle?. If you are planning a day trip to Seattle, here are 10 attractions on your way from the Tri-Cities that you could check out to make your road trip adventure more memorable. Check Out These 10 Great Washington State...
Comments / 0