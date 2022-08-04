ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox release outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

ABC News
 2 days ago
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make A Decision On Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move on Thursday morning. After acquiring Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their outfield, one outfielder was left potentially without a spot. As it turns out, the Red Sox had a solution for their logjam in the outfield. This morning, the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
Alex Cora
Hunter Renfroe
Jackie Bradley Jr.
numberfire.com

Andrew Benintendi not in Yankees' Saturday night lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Benintendi is being replaced in left field by Aaron Hicks versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 423 plate appearances this season, Benintendi has a .305 batting average with a .761 OPS, 3...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

