Boston Red Sox release outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Read on abcnews.go.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox Reunion Ends With Release
Jackie Bradley Jr. struggled after rejoining the Red Sox via trade over the offseason.
1 MLB trade deadline move the Red Sox should have made
The Boston Red Sox had a rather strange 2022 MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t seem to make his mind up on whether he thought the Sox should be buyers of sellers. And that resulted in a somewhat chaotic deadline in Boston. In the door came...
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make A Decision On Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Boston Red Sox made a roster move on Thursday morning. After acquiring Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their outfield, one outfielder was left potentially without a spot. As it turns out, the Red Sox had a solution for their logjam in the outfield. This morning, the...
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series
Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Andrew Benintendi not in Yankees' Saturday night lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Benintendi is being replaced in left field by Aaron Hicks versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 423 plate appearances this season, Benintendi has a .305 batting average with a .761 OPS, 3...
MLB The Show 22 Red Sox Theme Team
It's been a great season so far filled with great moments for baseball. We've got some pretty great cards, enough to start making some real theme teams in MLB The Show 22.
Comments / 0